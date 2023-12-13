25 Creepy Vintage Christmas Ornaments You Won’t Believe Were Made

The temptation is there to decorate your Christmas tree with adorable ornaments that will sparkle and shine during festive family gatherings.

Just think how it will look in photos for years to come?

Of course, there's also those family members who you'd be OK with walking out the door and never coming back after a stressful holiday meal. (We're looking at you, Uncle Stan)

You might be better off choosing a few ornaments that truly show your personality while also ensuring some of your family will be hesitant to plan return visits.

From scary clowns to questionable Santas, vintage Christmas ornaments are some of the creepiest holiday decor around. Even more frightening than what you see around Halloween, in some cases.

We recently scoured eBay and found some of the creepiest vintage Christmas ornaments that will put a scare into your guests this holiday season. Here are 25 vintage Christmas ornaments that you won't believe were actually made and sold during the holidays.

