Sam's Club is set to discontinue the practice of employees checking customers' receipts and carts before they walk out the door.

Why Sam's Club Will No Longer Look At Receipts

Customers of the members-only wholesale store are often asked to show their receipts and have their carts checked to ensure they are not walking out with unpaid merchandise. The practice can lead to a long line of customers as employees look over the purchases.

Parent company Walmart announced this week that customers should expect changes to the "receipt verification" process.

"Now, after a member completes payment at the register or via Scan & Go, a combination of computer vision and digital technology deployed in the exit area of the club captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member's basket," Walmart revealed in a press release.

Items scanned in cart at Sam's Club

The technology is currently being tested at 10 Sam's Club locations. The company hopes to expand its use to its nearly 600 stores by the end of this year.

What Happens To The Employees Who Are No Longer Checking Receipts?

With the move to using AI to verify purchases, Sam's Club will no longer need to employees stationed at the exit doors. The company says these employees should expect to be reassigned to other duties.

"With AI working in the background to continually speed the process, this digital innovation not only streamlines the member's exit, but also allows exit greeters to refocus their time and expertise to assisting members and ensuring they have an enjoyable shopping experience," the company announced.

