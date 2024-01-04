Ernest Hemingway’s Historic Chicago Home Hits Market for $2 Million

A piece of literary history has been put on the market in Chicago.

A building where writer Ernest Hemingway once lived on the city's near north side has been listed for $2 million.

Hemingway is best known for such titles as For Whom The Bell Tolls, A Farewell To Arms and The Sun Also Rises. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 with The Old Man and the Sea.

According to Realtor.com, Hemingway and his new bride, Hadley Richardson, moved to the building at 1239 North Dearborn Street in 1921. This is the first time it has been on the market in the past 55 years.

The building, which was originally built as a single-family home in 1895, is now set up to have multiple apartments. There are still nods to the writer both inside and out.

A hallway is lined with pictures of Hemingway. On the building's exterior, a plaque informs visitors the "great American author and his wife, Hadley, lived here at 1239 North Dearborn in an apartment on the 4th floor after returning from their honeymoon in Wisconsin in Sept. 1921." Hemingway was born and raised in nearby Oak Park.

Here is a look inside of the Chicago apartment building where Hemingway and his first wife called home in the 1920s.

