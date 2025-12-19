If you're looking for subtlety, the ’70s were not the decade to grow up in.

With a look all its own, you didn’t need to follow fashion to remember it. You might even say that the ’70s (and maybe the ’80s to an extent) were the last decades with a style entirely their own.

What Everyday People Actually Wore in the 1970s

The Osmonds perfected 1970s casual style. (Getty Images)

But beyond high-fashion magazines, what did regular folks really wear in the ’70s? In classrooms, shopping on Main Street, at concerts at the state fair, and even at family parties, there were no digital cameras — so your style had to be on point and ready to go. There were no do-overs.

There are some styles that take you back immediately — the iconic ones. Bell-bottom jeans are the obvious pick, and it seems the later you were in the decade, the wider they got. Add platform shoes, comedically wide collars for the guys, and flowy, bohemian-style tops for the girls. Denim ruled, but brown was a predominant color — amber, specifically.

From Disco to Peace, Love, and Happiness — The Fashion That Defined the ’70s

The Carpenters leaned heavily on denim. (Getty Images)

The ’70s were also the age of disco, with many styles seemingly designed to make you look great while dancing. Nights at the disco meant sparkly jumpsuits, oversized sunglasses (well, oversized everything), and big, big hair.

With peace, love, and individuality colliding, the styles of the ’70s were varied — and a little all over the place.