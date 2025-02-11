This Popular Cracker Barrel Food Is Actually Fake to Keep Prices Low

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?

The chain is especially popular for senior citizens or families looking for a relatively inexpensive breakfast while still tasting like you're sitting down at grandma's house. It's also a go-to for road trippers traveling long distances.

Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country, offering that hometown classic comfort food.

But wow, what a shock to find out that one of its most popular items is fake.

I stumbled upon this article in Mashed, and it spilled the goods on why Cracker Barrel can keep its prices lower than most.

pancakes with maple syrup Magone loading...

Cracker Barrel's syrup isn't 100% pure maple syrup! What the what?!

Yes, anytime you were ordering those crazy high stacks of homemade pancakes or getting excited for French toast smothered in butter and fruit, the syrup you were drizzling over your breakfast was fake.

According to Mashed, Cracker Barrel mixes maple syrup with sugar cane syrup. The label even says that the syrup is 55% pure maple syrup and 45% sugarcane syrup.

The reason Cracker Barrel cuts corners with this delicious breakfast condiment is all about the cost.

Pure maple syrup is expensive. According to Penn State, it takes about 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon. So mixing it with sugarcane syrup is one key way that Cracker Barrel keeps its costs down, passing those savings on to you.

