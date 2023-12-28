Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Ladies of ‘The View’ for Talking About Her on Talk Show: ‘Crazy Old People’

Meghan McCain is fighting back!

The daughter of late Senator John McCain, blasted the ladies of The View for talking about her nearly two years after she left the daytime chat fest.

"I can’t go a week without something being said about me on the show," she vented to Michael Malice on Wednesday’s episode of the “Your Welcome” podcast. “The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that for the rest of my life I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused and brought up for years."

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I’d have to deal with, like, these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time,” McCain, who co-hosted the daytime TV show from 2017-2021 said.

Watch the full episode of the podcast, here:

She noted that she is trying to "live [her] life" by working on her career endeavors and raising her two children.

"I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like, whole months without thinking about the show or anything," she detailed. "And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic."

McCain objected to The View co-host Ana Navarro seemingly bringing her up on a recent episode of the chat fest during a chat about Hunter Biden.

"Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did," Navarro said. "So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"

The mother-of-two immediately fired back at Navarro on Twitter.

"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years — move on, I have," she wrote. "I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American — I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries."

"Not all politicians children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden," she continued. "All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

The View is currently airing its 27th season on ABC.

The talk show is currently hosted by Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.