Country Singer’s ‘Barefoot & Pregnant’ Song About Reproductive Rights Makes Conservatives ‘Uncomfortable’

Gwen Levey is apparently making conservatives "uncomfortable" with "Barefoot & Pregnant," her clever and biting country song about reproductive rights.

The singer's viral TikTok video of her performing the song live noted in the caption, "You can always tell who the conservatives are by how uncomfortable this song makes them."

The camera then pans to two other women who appear unamused by the song, with one of them scrolling on her phone.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards Boots Drag Queen's Christian Album Due to Language

"I wasn’t even trying to [call them out] but they were the ones texting so the camera can’t lie," Levey wrote in the comments section of the video.

The video has earned Levey over two million views and the band's first radio debut.

In another video of the song on TikTok, the caption says, "This was the thought process behind Roe v. Wade being overturned."

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling in June 2022, officially reversing the constitutional right for women to have an abortion after nearly 50 years.

Per NPR, the three Justices who opposed the decision to overturn the historic ruling, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayer, and Elena Kagan, said, "With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent."

They also noted that today's generation of women now have "fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers [did]," a sentiment echoed by Levey in her replies to commenters on TikTok since she lives in Tennessee, a state that lost abortion rights.

Thankfully, not everyone is uncomfortable with the song and many country fans are ready to move forward, as evidenced by the thousands of supportive comments on Levey's videos.

"A COUNTRY SONG THAT'S FOR WOMENS RIGHTS??? I may have just hated country music less," one person wrote.

"Where has this music been!! I’m not into country but this is the type of country I can get into, love the lyrics, the voice," someone else said.

Watch Gwen Levey and The Breakdown's "Barefoot & Pregnant" Video: