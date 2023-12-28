40 Photos of Barbra Streisand Young

Barbra Streisand is one of the most important and widely known figures in entertainment history, as well as an icon of the '60s.

Born in April 1942, the singer-actress and musical star began her career by performing in different nightclubs as well as on Broadway in the early 1960s. She was featured in several musical films and television specials before she was signed to Columbia Records as a recording artist.

Streisand's first album, The Barbra Streisand Album, was lauded by critics and became an instant classic. The project went on to win Album of the Year at the 1963 Grammy Awards.

Outside of her successful music career, Streisand starred in movies and musical adaptation such as 1968's Funny Girl and 1969's Hello, Dolly! Funny Girl received critical acclaim and Streisand won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Fanny Brice.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Streisand has scored 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, 10 Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, five Emmy Awards, one Tony Award and nine Golden Globes, earning the distinction of EGOT winner and resulting in a cultural impact only few celebrities have attained.