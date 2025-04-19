People in this town are about to get a huge hit to their wallets.

Property taxes are high in New York State. In fact, it's the 6th highest in the nation. That's mostly due to New York City and the immediate surrounding counties, as it takes a lot to keep them running. Some would theorize that money isn't used well or right, but it doesn't change the fact that the taxes are high.

Property taxes pay for a lot of things that are essential to a community. Roads, plowing, police, firefighters, water, sewer, and education. Education in New York is the big one, as the state reportedly pays 91% more per student than the nationwide average. New York typically spends the most in the country on students. That's not a bad thing, as education seems to be a bit under attack in the US right now, but once again, many question if the money is used properly.

Regardless, the fact remains that taxes are high in New York State, and for this community, they are about to get a shocking increase.

Massive 65% Tax Hike Coming Here in New York

The Village of Fredonia, a lively college town south of Buffalo, NY, is facing a 65% increase in its property taxes.

That would mean residents would now pay $61.09 per $1,000 of assessed property, and an average of $550 per household. That's a lot of money for people, and they are angry about it. A public hearing was held yesterday, with people voicing their frustrations. One individual said in the meeting,

“The area is circling the drain; everyone knows it." - Observer Today

Why Are Taxes Going Up in Fredonia?

The area has struggled to keep its population from leaving. SUNY Fredonia, which employs a lot of residents and influxes the area with college students most of the year, has seen enrollment go down and cuts happen. Fewer people mean less money, and therefore higher taxes in order to keep the programs people are used to having. There are many other factors, and this is a simple way of looking at it, but it's also true.

Here's hoping Fredonia can turn things around. As a graduate of SUNY Fredonia, I can only say wonderful things about the Village and its people. It was the best time of my life, and I truly hope they are able to improve their situation.

