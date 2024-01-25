Every New York Driver Needs To Learn To Do This

There is one thing that we can all agree on, most people in New York State don't know how to drive.

How many times have you been on the road and said out loud to no one in particular that the driver in front of you doesn't know how to drive because they just did something really dumb?

The worst is when you are trying to leave an event. If you are a concert goer, have been to an NFL or college football game, or just any other major event, you know that people don't know how to drive when it comes to leaving the parking lot.

This just happened to me when I was leaving the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. I get that trying to get 70,000 out of the parking lots all at the same time is a big task, but it doesn't help when the drivers don't know what they are doing either.

Everyone is just looking out for themselves and not letting people merge which causes a major backup. If drivers in New York learn how to zipper merge, getting out of events would go so much smoother. Plus the zipper merge works in construction zones too!

The zipper merge lets drivers use both lanes right up to the parking lot exit or construction point and keeps the flow of traffic moving faster and reduces the length of the lines.

Yes...I know it can drive you crazy to see someone zoom by you in the lane and merge at the last second or inch in from a different lane in the parking lot, but in reality, those drivers are saving you time. So instead of trying to block those people or not allow them in, go with the zipper merge, and you will save some time and be less annoyed.

