These 5 Western New York Restaurants Featured On Food Network

The Food Network is a big fan of Western New York and over the years there have been plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network.

From the home of the "Buffalo Wing" to a very famous butcher that everyone knows in Buffalo, here are five spots that have been featured on the Food Network.

1. Anchor Bar - The home of the "Original Buffalo Wing", the Anchor Bar has been featured on several different shows on the Food Network. Some of the shows include Food Wars, Food Paradise, and Throw Down with Bobby Flay.

2. Las Puertas Buffalo - Located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Downtown Buffalo, Las Puertas was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate" during the episode "In the Last Place You'd Expect"

3. Schwabl's - Known for their Beef on Weck, Schwabl's located on Center Road in West Seneca was featured on the show "No Reservations"

4. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen - Another Buffalo spot known for its Beef on Weck, Charlie The Butcher's Kitchen on Wehrle Drive was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate"

5. Duff's Wings - Another wing spot was highlighted on the Food Network. Duff's was featured on the show "Food Wars"

And since Buffalo is known for our wings, here is a bonus wing spot that was featured on Food Network.

BONUS: Wing Kings - It's Buffalo so you know people from all over the world come for the wings. Wing Kings located on Elmwood Ave was featured on the show "Food Paradise".

Many more restaurants like Grover's, The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Mulberry Italian Ristorante have also been featured on Triple D "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"

