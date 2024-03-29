If You See This Bug In New York, Kill It Immediately

Warmer weather is on the way to New York and that means bugs will be returning to the area.

Officials in New York are asking residents to immediately kill this bug if they see it or its larva.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Spotten Laternfly can do a lot of damage to area trees, plants, and crops.

WHAT IS THE SPOTTED LANTERNFLY?

First detected in Pennslynia in 2014. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive pest that feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental, and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred treats.

WHERE CAN THE SPOTTED LANTERNFLY BE FOUND?

Since being seen in Pennslynia in 2014, the Spotted Lanternfly can now be found in 14 states including New York. Within New York's borders, they can be found on Staten Island, all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and the Buffalo area.

WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE CAN THE SPOTTED LANTERNFLY DO?

Based on their love of crops, they can do millions of dollars of damage to farmers across New York. New York is estimated to produce more than 30 million bushels of apples each year, while grapes in New York are valued at an annual harvest of $52.8 million. Additionally, the expanding hops industry and the maple and timber industries would also be negatively impacted by the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly.

WHAT DO I DO IF I SEE A SPOTTED LANTERNFLY?

Officials in New York are urging people who see a Spotted Lanternfly to kill it immediately. You can kill it by stepping on it or crushing it. You should also report the Spotted Lanternfly to the New York State Department of Agriculture.

Take a photo

Collect a sample and place it in a freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer

Contact the SLF responders

