Niagara Falls Canada Should Be Part Of New York

Musical superstar and Canadian Drake recently asked the Canadian Government to make Buffalo, New York a part of Canada.

Drake will be in Buffalo on Tuesday and Wednesday and wants lots of his friends from his hometown of Toronto, Canada to be at the show.

EXTRA: DRAKE CALLS FOR WNY TO BECOME PART OF CANADA

But we have a better idea. We should make Niagara Falls, Canada a part of New York State.

In America, if we like something we take it. That is why Niagara Falls, Ontario should be part of New York and The United States.

It was back on July 1st, 1867 when the Constitution Act was passed where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

On July 1st, the country of Canada celebrates that historic day and that would be the perfect time for us to cross over the border and annex Niagara Falls, Ontario into the United States.

Of course, we would do it non-violently and it just makes lots of sense why Niagara Falls Canada should be part of America.

Here are my 5 reasons why we should annex Niagara Falls, Ontario into the US.

1. It has a better view of the falls. Having both sides of the falls under one county would allow easier travel for tourists and allow a greater promotion of the area.

2. We wouldn't have to worry about "Border Closures". COVID-19 has proven that we love going over the border, but with it closed lots of Western New Yorkers were upset they could just go a couple of miles over some water. Having Niagara Falls, Ontario as part of the US would just make traveling easier.

3. Two Niagara Falls is just confusion. Telling people that you live near Niagra Falls, you always have to say the US or Canada. If Niagara Falls were totally under the US, you wouldn't have to say which country. It would just be Niagara Falls.

4. Boaters would love it. How many times have you been on the river hoping not to cross the international border? Will all of Niagara Falls in the US you would haven't to worry about it.

5. It is the American Way! We see something we like, we want it, we go get it. Have you ever been to Niagara Falls and said I wish that side was on the American side? While now it can be!

While I don't think this will happen, you just never know!

