New Jersey drivers are faced with yet another big auto recall.

Volkswagen has issued a recall of 260,000 vehicles over concerns the vehicles could catch fire.

The issue involves a suction fuel pump that draws gasoline from the gas tank.

Company officials say the pump could leak fuel, which could potentially start a fire.

According to the recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety administration, 25 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are effected.

Dealers will inspect the effected vehicles and make free repairs.

Volkswagen says owners will be notified by mail beginning in April.

Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Rough few weeks for NJ drivers

New Jersey drivers have been hit by a slew of recent recalls effecting some of the most popular vehicles in the state.

Toyota, BMW, Ford and Mercedes have all issued recalls due to varying problems.

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

A list of all current recalls and remedies can be found on the NHTSA website.

You can enter your make and model to see if any recalls effect your vehicle.

