For the first time ever, residents in New York State will be getting inflation rebate checks after New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that there is a general agreement between the New York Legislature and the Governor on a budget.

Who Will Get Inflation Rebate Checks In New York?

According to a press release from the Governor, the proposed budget has earmarked $2 billion dollars that will be used to send out inflation refund checks. More than 8 million New York residents will be eligible for the refund, with checks up to $400 per family set to be issued by the end of the year.

Who Is Eligible For The Inflation Rebate Check?

According to the proposed budget, it will depend on how you file your taxes if you are eligible for an inflation rebate check. If you file as a single and make less than $150,000, you will be eligible for a rebate check. If you file your taxes jointly and make less than $300,000, you will be eligible for a refund check.

What Are Some Other Changes Coming With The New Budget

Some of the biggest changes that are coming when the budget get passed include a tax cut for middle and low-income families, expanded access to child care, free breakfast and lunch for students between K-12th grade, and banning cell phones in schools across the state.

How do you feel about the inflation rebate checks? Anytime I can get more money in my pocket, the better I feel, so I am all about them.

