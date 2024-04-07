Eclipse Could Cause Massive Traffic Jams In New York
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to New York State over the next couple of days to view the Total Eclipse on Monday, and officials are warning of possible massive traffic jams across the state.
Everyone is talking about it, you have seen the road signs all over and now the New York State State Troopers are warning of possible hours-long traffic jams.
You have seen and heard the message from New York State saying "Arrive Early and Leave Late". This means that if you plan on going to an Eclipse viewing party or plan on heading somewhere to watch the Eclipse, get yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be by the time the Eclipse starts.
Also, plan on being at the location for a while after the Eclipse ends.
New York Governor Kathy Hocul said the State has learned from the last time the state was home to a major event.
“We saw from the last experience many years ago that there were traffic jams and people running out of gas,” “We’re not going to let that happen in New York because we’re New Yorkers and we’ll be prepared.”
The New York State Department of Transportation also issued a warning to drivers. They stated that you should never drive while wearing Solar Eclipse glasses.
The glasses are meant to filter a lot of light and could cause you to have an accident if you wear them while driving.
