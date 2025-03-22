Weird Items Popping Up On Curbs In Western New York

Have you seen them? It seems that they are popping up all over Western New York.

It could be because the snow has finally melted, it could be because people really like to hold on to things, or it could be the wind taking them from one neighborhood in Western New York to another.

But it seems for some reason there is an abundant amount of Christmas trees lining up along the curbs of neighborhoods all across Western New York.

At first, I thought it was just in my neighborhood in Hamburg, where there were three of them, but I soon noticed old Christmas trees lying on the curbs in West Seneca, Depew, and Amherst.

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 loading...

This is not normal. I get that many people toss their Christmas tree to the curb after Christmas or even sometimes at the beginning of February but we are now past the first day of Spring and they are still there?

The reason why? My best guess is that this year when it snowed after Christmas the trees were buried and it never really warmed up to uncover them so there they sat all winter long. Now that the snow has melted, the trees are sitting there to be picked up.

I will say it is very strange to see old Christmas trees in March.

Do you have any sitting along the streets near where you live? Let me know HERE or send me a pic using our APP.

Get our free mobile app