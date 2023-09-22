This Was Named The Best Burger In New York

This weekend if you are looking for an incredible dinner or lunch you might want to take a little trip to central New York.

There is nothing better than a juicy flavorful burger on the weekend and this weekend you can try the best one in New York.

So who was named the "Best Burger" in New York? It came down to the final four:

· Tap it Bar and Grill, Rochester, "Aftermath Burger"

· Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"

· Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

· Ale & Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"

After much debate, the judges with the New York Beef council picked their winner. New York's Best Burger is the "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger" from Ale & Angus Pub in Syracuse, New York.

Of course, if you can't make it this weekend to Syracuse, check out one of the other Top 4 finalists near you.

