Gas Prices Plummet Across New York State

You might have noticed that it costs a lot less to fill up your tank at gas stations across New York.

We have seen the average price of a gallon of gas drop for the past several weeks. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.32 per gallon in New York.

This is down .60 cents from this time a year ago, down .21 cents from last month, and down .06 cents from last week.

In New York State you can find the lowest price for gas in Albany County, where the average price of a gallon of regular unlead gas is $3.32 per gallon.

The highest price according to AAA can be found in St. Lawernce County where the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.65

While the price of gas is dropping here in New York, we still pay more than the average American. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the US is $3.22.

One of the reasons we are seeing a drop in the gas price is that gas suppliers and gas stations have switched over to the "Winter Blend" of gas.

This blend of gas is made with a high Reid Vapor Pressure or RVP. Gas that has a higher RVP evaporates more quickly. This is good since your engine doesn't have to be as hot to turn on which is ideal in colder months

It also costs about .15 cents less per gallon to produce.

Here is to hoping gas prices continue to fall.

