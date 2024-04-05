Badly burned body found inside Bucks County, Pa. cemetery

🔵 The fire was reported as a brush fire

🔵 A body was found in the drivers seat

🔵 It was very badly burned and cannot yet be identified by the coroner

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body found inside a burning vehicle inside a cemetery Wednesday night was burned so badly it could not be identified.

Lower Makefield Township police said firefighters were called to Saint Ignatius Cemetery on River Road around 10:45 p.m. for what was believed to be a brush fire. They found a vehicle burning in the back of the cemetery with human remains in the driver's seat.

Video of the cemetery by NBC Philadelphia shows burn marks in a cul-de-sac at the rear of the cemetery.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy but will need to use DNA or dental records to make an identification. A cause and manner of death could also not be immediately determined. The death is considered suspicious, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 215 493-4055.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow