Red pickup in Bensalem, PA hit-and-run is found in NJ

🚨Bensalem police sought the pickup in connection with a Jan.12 hit-and-run

🚨The license plate came up as 'not found' for investigators

🚨The victim is recovering from serious injuries including a punctured lung

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The driver of a pick-up truck that struck a pedestrian in Bucks County in January and left the scene was found in New Jersey.

Bensalem, Pennsylvania police said a red extended cab F-350 Ford pickup hit a 37-year-old man just before midnight on Jan. 12 as he crossed Street Road at the entrance to the Village Square Apartments. The New Jersey plate L23RZD came back as "no record found."

The man was seriously injured and is still recovering from broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a fractured spine, according to police.

Ford F-350 pickup sought in hit-and-run crash in Bensalem 1/12/24 Ford F-350 pickup sought in hit-and-run crash in Bensalem 1/12/24 (Bensalem police) loading...

Mystery solved

The pickup passed a South Brunswick police officer whose license plate reader on Route 1 picked up the plate on Jan. 28. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Luke Gendusi, 18, of South Brunswick.

Bensalem police charged Gendusi with an accident involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, and numerous motor vehicle offenses. He was released after posting bail.

Gendusi was also charged by South Brunswick police with having a fictitious license plate, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to have insurance.

