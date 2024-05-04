Pa. couple must pay back $118K for custom furniture orders

💲 A Bedminster couple admitted accepting money for custom furniture

💲 A judge ordered them to make restitution

A couple that took nearly $118,000 in payment for custom furniture but never delivered the orders was sentenced on Friday.

Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn said Austin D. Smallacombe, 37, and wife Amanda Smallacombe, 36, owned and operated A&A Custom Furniture from their home in Perkasie. An investigation began when a Hilltown Township resident filed a police report in 2022 after paying the couple $4,300 for custom dining furniture he never received.

The Smallacombes gave several excuses for not delivering the furniture and offered a refund, which they also never sent, according to Shorn. An investigation by Hilltown and Bedminster police led to 40 other customers who sent deposits for orders that were never filled or completed with poor quality furniture.

Shorn said the investigation found that the couple used the money on personal expenses.

Sentences include jail time

Austin D. Smallacombe pleaded guilty on felony counts of theft by deception, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

He was sentenced in April to three to seven years in state prison and order to pay back $118,714.69 to the victims.

Amanda Smallacombe admitted earlier this year to misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

She was sentenced to 60 days of total confinement, four months on home confinement with electronic monitoring, 40 hours of community service and to repay the restitution with her husband.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots? It's great to spend time at New Jersey amusements and fun spots. Some places charge to both park and get into an attraction while others offer free parking. (information is as of April 22, 2024) Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander