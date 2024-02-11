PA state rep’s rant inside bar caught on video

✅ Rep. Kevin Boyle in a viral video threatened to shut down a bar during an argument

✅ The bar staff in the video said Rep. Kevin Boyle had too much to drink

✅ "Do you know who the f**k I am," Boyle asks the staff.

ROCKLEDGE, Pa — A Philadelphia legislator is "seeking help" after his profane rant inside a bar was caught on video and posted to the internet.

The video posted on the X account of PhillyCrimeUpdate (CAUTION: PROFANITY) opens with Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Montgomery/Philadelphia, inside the Gaul & Co. Malt House in Rockledge in the middle of an argument with a female bartender. It's not clear what prompted the argument, how long it had been going on or when it happened.

“I can f**king end this bar by the way, I’ll f**king end this bar if I wanted to,” the 44-year-old said as the staff dares him to "go drive."

"No one said a word to you. You're the one who s**tin' us," another woman says to Boyle. "You drank a little too much. Just go home," she says to Boyle who is standing and holding his coat."

Boyle and the staff ask each other "why you acting this way." After a pause Boyle calls them "f**king idiots" and "f**king morons" as he heads for the door.

"You're f**king actors. You're not from here," Boyle says.

He then says that he will stop their U.S. military promotions although which prompts one of the staff to order him to leave." Boyle continues the threat while the staff says they are not in the military.

"I don't want to be a douche bag but I don't want to be an asshole," Boyle says as he makes sure his tab is closed as the staff implores him to leave. Boyle calls the staff "aggressive" before repeating his threat to close it down.

"Do you know who the f**k I am," Boyle says. "This bar is done tomorrow" just before the video ends.

Dem leaders call video "troubling"

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders in a statement sent to 6 ABC Action News and other media said they were aware of the video and called it "troubling."

"Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help," read the statement.

His political opponents were not as kind in their responses to the video.

"I truly hope that Representative Boyle receives the necessary care during this challenging time. His unacceptable behavior and threats to utilize his position of authority to close a local business highlights the need for new leadership in the district," Republican Patrick Gushue said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Republican Aizaz J. Gill said Boyle's behavior was unacceptable and state representatives and should be held to a higher standard.

"State representatives are supposed to be positive influences. They're supposed to be the champions of the people of their district. They're supposed to be fighting for our local businesses not threaten to shut them down," Gill said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Boyle has served as a representative of the 172nd district, which includes Rockledge in Montgomery County and eight wards in Philadelphia since 2010. He is the younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle. The primary is April 23.

