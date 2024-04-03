Bad tail lights lead to Bucks County, Pa fugitive’s NJ arrest

✅ Nyieem Ruff was stopped at the Jersey Shore for bad tail light

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — A man who gave a false name was arrested after police discovered he was a fugitive from justice in Philadelphia and Bucks County since 2018.

Brigantine police said they stopped a vehicle just before 3 a.m. March 23 for driving with no rear lights on. The driver could not provide a driver's license but gave a name that police could not verify through any national law enforcement database.

The officers conducted an investigation while the vehicle was stopped and learned the driver's real name is Nyieem Ruff, 44, of Philadelphia. He was a wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania.

Brigantine police did not disclose the nature of his crimes in Pennsylvania.

Ruff was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, identity theft, and being a fugitive from justice. He was also issued traffic summonses for improper lighting on a vehicle, driving while suspended, and driving without a license.

He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending an extradition to Pennsylvania.

