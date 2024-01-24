🚦Two new red light cameras are operational on Route 611 in Warrington

WARRINGTON, Pa. – The clock is ticking on the break-in period for the first two red light cameras in Bucks County now operating on Route 611.

The road's intersections with Street Road and Bristol Road were selected for the placement of Automated Red Light Photo Enforcement (ARLE) based on the results of a study by PennDOT of the number of violations, the number of crashes (especially those with injuries) and the "difficulty to effectively and safely conduct 'traditional enforcement' at these intersections, according to the police department.

Only warnings will be sent for the next 60 days. Then, violators could face a civil monetary penalty of $100. Citations do not affect one's driving record, insurance rate or CDL status.

Valid violation?

Potential violations are reviewed by Warrington officers to determine its validity. If indeed it is determined a violation has occurred a citation will be mailed to the owner of the vehicle within 30 days. The violator will be able to review the photos and make payment online or challenge the ticket in court.

"Our goal is not to ‘catch’ violators. We get no additional revenues from the program, we have no incentive to just catch violators. Our main objective is to reduce accidents, and especially accidents with injuries, by deterring violators and reducing the number of red light violations, not just catching the violators after the fact," the department said in a statement.

Police in a statement said the township is allowed to recoup equipment and personnel expenses related to the ARLE program.

How many red light cameras in PA?

The project was approved by the Warrington Township Board of Supervisors at their Nov. 22 budget meeting. Operational costs are $30,000 and capital costs are $112,900 which will be reimbursed to the township in up to two years by fines.

Until now there have been 37 red light cameras in the entire state: 34 are in Philadelphia and three in Abington.

