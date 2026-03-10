💥FBI agents set off controlled explosions at a Bucks County storage unit

LANGHORNE, Pa. — The FBI searched a storage unit in Bucks County on Monday and detonated three devices. It was part of an investigation into two teens who threw an improvised explosive device during a demonstration near the New York City mayor's residence on Saturday.

Emir Balat, an 18-year-old high school student from Middletown Township, Pa., and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown Township, Pa., told investigators that they were inspired by the Islamic terrorist group ISIS. Officials said they threw two explosive devices near Gracie Mansion during an anti-Islam protest. Balat told investigators that they wanted to carry out an attack "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing," which they noted had caused only three deaths.

The teens are being held without bail after a federal court appearance on Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

The NYPD on Sunday found a Honda with New Jersey plates that the teens drove in to New York. Additional bomb making material similar to the other devices was found in the vehicle.

Investigation shifts to Langhorne storage unit

The investigation's focus switched to a unit at the Pubic Storage facility on Flowers Mill Road in Langhorne, according to the FBI. A search lasted into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

6 ABC Action News reported that agents set off three controlled detonations at the facility several minutes apart. Middletown Township police said that the FBI "safely disposed of explosive materials recovered during their search.

"These controlled detonations were conducted by trained personnel and were carried out in a controlled manner," the department said.

It is not clear if the devices were similar to what Balat and Kayumi had in New York. At least one of those devices was filled with nails and screws, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Police at the Public Storage faclity on Flowers Mill Road in Langhorne Mon., March 9, 2026

Suspects’ backgrounds: High school senior, recent graduate

Balat’s lawyer, Mehdi Essmidi, said outside court that his client, a high school senior, had “complicated stuff going on” in his personal life.

“I believe he’s 18 and he doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing,” Essmidi said. He added that he didn’t believe Balat and Kayumi knew each other before the incident in New York.

The Neshaminy School District told CBS Philadelphia that Balat had enrolled in a virtual program in September and did not attend classes in person. Security at the school has been high with a heightened police presence inside the school, student Dylan Cavanaugh said. He told CBS Philadelphia he has a friend who went to middle school with Balat.

"He was saying, 'He was a good kid throughout middle school … I don't know what happened. I didn't see any changes," Cavanaugh said.

Balat was also a member of the Neshaminy wrestling team.

Kayumi graduated from Council Rock High School South in 2024. His father, Khayer Kayumi, told the New York Times his family came from Afghanistan 10 years ago and became U.S. citizens.

His son always called when he was going to be late, which led to Khayer calling the police when he did not return home on Saturday.

NYPD officers run toward a suspect carrying an ignited suspicious device near Gracie Mansion in Manhattan Sat., March 7, 2026

