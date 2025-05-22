🚨 Corey Goldstein purported to work for a towing company

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for anyone who may have fallen victim to a New Jersey man's towing scam.

Falls Township police said vehicles have been towed from Planet Fitness and the Pennsbury Shopping Center on West Trenton Avenue several times this year by Corey Goldstein, of Cherry Hill, who said he worked for TDI Towing or subcontractor Sterling Towing. Goldstein would then approach the owner and try to get payment to return the vehicle.

"We believe there are additional victims which have not yet been identified," Falls Township police said in a written statement.

Falls police told 6 ABC Action News they have received 11 additional reports about cars being towed by Goldstein in Hamilton (Mercer), Philadelphia and other Bucks County communities.

Can't tow on his own

According to the affidavit obtained by PA Living News, police first received calls about Goldstein towing two cars on April 10 that were not illegally parked and then demanding payment of $250 to get them back. He towed the vehicles and left them on streets and empty parking lots.

Property manager David Fine of ARD Property Management told police that TDI is allowed to have a sign up for towing but must be contacted by ARD for any towing jobs.

Falls Township police asked anyone who has had an encounter with Goldstein to contact them at 215-302-3311.

