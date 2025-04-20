Buffalo continues to be one of the hottest housing markets in the nation. Over the last couple of years, New York State's second-largest city has been a national leader in the housing market. Even though we might be on the verge of a small recession, the current indicators continue to show that the housing market in 716 will be strong for the foreseeable future.

When you combine the current housing factors in Buffalo, a lot of folks want to buy houses, and with a near record low housing inventory, based on data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS, housing prices are sure to continue to be high.

One thing that would help increase the housing inventory in the city would be if the biggest landlord in Buffalo put some of its properties for sale. But that may not happen in the near future.

Buffalo's Biggest Landlord Might Surprise You

As a kid, one of the things my grandad told me was to make sure I invested in land and real estate. Unlike a lot of other commodities, they won't be making any more land anytime soon.

An article in USA Today details that exact fact when you take a look at who some of the largest landlords in the country are. For example, the founder of CNN, Ted Turner, owns more than 2 million acres of land all across the United States. To help understand how much land that is, how about taking the state of Rhode Island and tripling it, then you'd roughly have the same amount of land that Turner owns.

The same is happening in the 716 when you find out who the largest landlord is in Buffalo.

With nearly 8,000 properties in Buffalo, it's actually the City of Buffalo government that's the largest landowner in Buffalo. The city owns more property than any individual or company in Western New York, with more than 7,500 lots, buildings, and other parcels.

Considering the city's current financial condition, they might consider selling some of that property.