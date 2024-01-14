Popular Wegman’s Cookies Recalled In New York

Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall of its brand of popular cookies due to an undeclared allergen that can potentially be fatal to some people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The cookies are sold in Wegmans bakeries.

Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies, which are sold in its bakeries are at the center of the recall. The recalled cookies were sold beginning January 3, 2024. They may contain undeclared wheat, which could be fatal to people with a wheat or gluten allergy. The cookies may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies were sold at all Wegmans locations in New York, as well as, in Washington, DC, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The cookies are sold in 5-packs or by the pound and the recall affects all use by dates.

- Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies, 5 pack, UPC #7789056618

- Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies, by the pound, UPC #2-08165-00000-6

Consumers can return the cookies to Wegmans for a full refund.

There's another recall in New York State due to an undeclared allergen.

Hot Sauce Recall In New York Due To Life-Threatening Allergen

If you enjoy eating your food spicy, you need to check your pantry. A brand of dry hot sauce sold in New York State poses a threat to people with allergies. Anaphylactic shock can be deadly.

What Is Anaphylactic Shock?

To people with allergies, anaphylactic shock can be life-threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can cause death within minutes,

It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you're allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings. Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.

An undeclared allergen in food can be deadly!

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC, is voluntarily recalling its Benny T’s brand of dry hot sauces. Several varieties of the brand are at the center of the recall:

Benny T’s Vesta Ghost - 1.5 Ounce Bottle - 7 94571 99498 0 (UPC) - Best If Used By December 2024

Benny T’s Vesta Hot - 1.5 Ounce Bottle - 7 94571 99497 3 (UPC) - Best If Used By December December 2024

Benny T’s Vesta Reaper - 1.5 Ounce Bottle - 7 94571 99490 4 (UPC) - Best If Used By December December 2024

Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion - 1.5 Ounce Bottle - 7 94571 99491 1 (UPC) - Best If Used By December December 2024

Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot - 1.5 Ounce Bottle - 7 94571 99499 7 (UPC) - Best If Used By December December 2024

The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22.

The hot sauce contains wheat flour, which is not specified on the label. The products were sold in New York State and nationwide. The products were distributed between October 1, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

