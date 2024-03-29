If you're a cannabis consumer, you might want to check out the conference in Niagara Falls, ON. A major cannabis event is coming up in Niagara Falls on the Canadian side.

The Niagara Falls 420 Expo will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, located at 6815 Stanley Avenue Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3Y9 Canada. The event boasts over 100 vendors, artists, and exhibitors, who will be showcasing the latest in the industry.

"Hear from industry experts on everything from cannabis laws to personal consumption, enjoy our wide variety of interactive attractions, games and photo ops and meet your favourite celebrity guests! Plus, don't forget to visit the 420 Expo POT-io, with live music all day long! Don't miss North America's largest celebration of all things cannabis!"

The keynote speaker will be delivered by Brendon Roberts. There will be panels, a cooking with cannabis competition, a free paint session with Artist Ashley Kandas, a performance by Missy Knotts, and so much more. The event will feature sessions on the legal ramifications of marijuana use, talking to teens about cannabis, the latest research on the endocannabinoid system by Canna Claus, and more.

Some of the special celebrity guests are Brian O'Halloran from Clerks, Eddie Steeples who played Darnell Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name is Earl, Ari Lehman and First Jason, Rebecca Haines-Saah who played Kathleen Mead in Degrassi. General admission tickets are $25 Canadian. VIP tickets are sold out.

