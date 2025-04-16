New Yorkers Brace For Major Changes To Social Security

There are major changes to Social Security that New Yorkers need to be aware of. With a regime change comes new rules and changes. The Trump administration, including Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE, has been making modifications to Social Security, and it's no secret that Republicans have been gunning for the entitlement for decades. According to Smart Asset,

"In 2022, more than 3.7 million New York State residents received payments from Social Security’s main Old Age, Survivors and Disabilities Insurance (OASDI) program, including 2.7 million retired workers, 122,422 spouses and 44,582 children."

As of 2024, the Social Security tax rate is 12.4% up to $168,600. Bernie Sanders recently introduced the Social Security Expansion Act, which would have expanded benefits by $2,400 annually, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans.

What Has Changed In Social Security For New Yorkers?

Job Cuts

Social Security is being attacked from different angles by the current administration. None of the changes seem likely to actually benefit SSI recipients. DOGE cut more than 7,000 Social Security jobs. Having fewer employees will not help New Yorkers who have questions or concerns about their benefits. Especially because of the new rules implemented for verification purposes.

Benefits More Difficult To Secure

In a move that is opposed by the American Association of Retired Persons, the Social Security Administration will no longer allow beneficiaries and New Yorkers applying for Social Security to verify their identity by phone. The policy change now forces in-office visits or online verification. With limited staff, it's a recipe for frustration and delays.

The average callback time on SSA's phones to make an in-person appointment is over two hours; the wait for an appointment is over a month.

Office Closures

In addition to cutting staff and changing verification requirements, the Trump regime is closing two Social Security offices in New York. The office located at 75 S. Broadway, White Plains, will close on May 31, and the office located at 332 Main St., Poughkeepsie, will close on July 31. There has been a major change to Social Security, which may force some New Yorkers to have to find the closest office to visit.

Research & DEI Elimination

DOGE cut the Retirement and Disability Research Consortium cooperative agreement. The agreement partnered with researchers who focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion in Social Security-related policy. Trump has attacked DEI, which helps women, veterans, 'minorities', the disabled, LGBTQ+, the elderly, etc. The Trump regime has turned DEI into a slur, meant to imply that people who benefit from DEI are not qualified and are undeserving of the benefits, which have aimed to equalize a playing field that has been stacked in favor of certain races and genders.

Stopping Improvements

The Social Security Administration is closing a President Joe Biden-era office. It announced that it will be shuttering the Office of Transformation, which President Biden created. The office was responsible for improving SSA's administration, including its technology. Following Trump's firm stance against anything that benefits disenfranchised groups, the SSA also closed its Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity.

Changes To Overpayment Rates

President Biden put rules in place to protect beneficiaries from losing all of their benefits if they are mistakenly overpaid. Prior to President Biden's rules, if the SSA overpaid a New Yorker, they could seize 100 percent of the person's future benefits to recoup. This would leave people in a vulnerable situation due to mistakes the SSA made. Under President Biden, the agency could take 10 percent of a beneficiary's checks until the overpayment amount was repaid.

