New York Is One Of The Top States Where COVID-19 Is Spreading

It might be time for New Yorkers to mask up again. If you thought COVID-19 went away, you are very wrong. A new map shows that New York is among the top states where COVID is spreading.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, during the week of September 16, 2023 (Posted on September 21), COVID-19 test positivity in the United States was 12.5%. During the same week, the COVID-19 test positivity for New York and New Jersey was 16.1%. For the week of September 9, 2023, 1,539 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.

New York and New Jersey (Region 2) have America's highest COVID-19 test positivity.

New Omicron Variant Found In New York

The first Omicron BA.2.86 variant was detected in a patient in New York on September 18, 2023. There is some "good" news though, according to the CDC,

At this time, BA.2.86 does not appear to be rapidly increasing or driving increases in infections or hospitalizations in the United States.

The dominant Omicron variant in New York State for the two weeks ending Sept. 9 was XBB.1.9. with 55%.

As of Sept. 21, there have been a total of 63,201 people who have died in New York due to COVID-19, according to the Health Emergency Response Data System.

With the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus circulating, you may want to take extra precautions as we move into the colder temperatures.

Last year almost 40 percent of American households were affected by the tripledemic, according to Spectrum News,

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed told the health policy think tank that someone in their household had been infected by one of the viruses in the previous month or so and the holiday season. The survey was conducted from Jan. 17-24.

