Top 5 Highest Paying Side Hustles In New York State

New year, new hustle, right? Well, at least if you live in New York, One thing about New York is that it can be very expensive to live here. Not every part, but many. I lived in New York City when I attended graduate school at New York University 20-plus years ago and I was paying $2,100 per month to live in a one bedroom WITH A ROOMMATE. Don't get me wrong, we had very nice accommodations in lower Manhattan, school housing as it were, but it was still expensive two decades ago. I can't even imagine how much rent is in the City now. But, I have watched many "the tiniest apartment in NYC" tour videos and people are paying thousands for a living space smaller than a parking space, with a shared bathroom.

Many New Yorkers Need Side Hustles To Survive

I said all of that about the cost of living to say that many people in New York rely on gig work or side hustles to make ends meet. According to NY Bet, more than half of New Yorkers need the extra income provided by a side hustle or hustles) - 57% of New Yorkers rely on their side hustle to stay afloat.

And some side hustles are more lucrative than others. NY Bet conducted a study to find out which side hustles in New York pay the highest.

Which Side Hustles Pay The Most In New York?

According to NY Bet,

- The highest-paying side gig in NY: Freelancing on sites like Upwork and Fiverr

- Highest side-gig pay in NYC: Photography

Obviously, not every New Yorker lives in the City, so let's take a look at the top 5 paying gigs overall.

Aside from freelancing for sites like Fiverr, which pays $32 per hour on average, and photography, which pays $29 per hour, these are the top 5:

5. Handyman Work - $21

4. Working For TaskRabbit - $22

3. Ride Share Driving - $24

2. Tutoring - $25

1. Airbnb Hosting - $27

