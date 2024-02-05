19 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations
These 19 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, a list of restaurants that have violations in Monroe County has been published for January.
1. LIN'S GARDEN
420 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.
2. HOOLIGANS EASTSIDE GRILL & CATERING
809 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
3. HIGHLAND PARK DINER
960 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
4. RIT INN & CONFERENCE CTR & CATERING
5257 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, HENRIETTA
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
5. SOUTHEAST ASIAN RESTAURANT & CATERING
741 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
6. FRUIT & SALAD CO.
680 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, PITTSFORD
Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.
7. OLYMPIA FAMILY RESTAURANT
1100 FLYNN ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
8. HOT SHOTS INDOOR VOLLEYBALL CENTER
1046 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.
9. EAST RIDGE FAMILY RESTAURANT
1925 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.
10. McDONALD'S OF LYELL AVE
1410 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
11. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (GREECE)
1847 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
12. AURORA CHINESE RESTAURANT
1694 PENFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
13. CHAR BROIL FAMILY RESTAURANT
2450 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
14. W IRON CSD-IROQUOIS MIDDLE SCHOOL
150 COLEBROOK DRIVE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
15. BUBBAKOOS
554 ROUTE 17M, MONROE
Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
16. LA VERA CUCINA
43 HILLSIDE TERRACE, MONROE
Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.
17. JALISCO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
30 CARPENTER PLACE, MONROE
Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.
Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.
18. YUMMY HOUSE
1354 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
19. HONG KONG CHINESE FOOD
711 ROUTE 17M, UNIT #5, MONROE
Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).
