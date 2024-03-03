29 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 29 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, a list of restaurants that have violations in Monroe County has been published for February.

** (The list includes non-restaurants - such as schools and country clubs, which are also inspected and reported to the New York State Department of Health.)

1. LUCKY HOUSE TAKE OUT RESTAURANT

785 ROUTE 17M, MONROE

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 4C- Critical Violation [RED] Foods or food area/public area contamination by sewage or drippage from waste lines.

2. MT. HOPE DINER

1511 MT. HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage). Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

3. LAMPLIGHTER RESTAURANT

831 FETZNER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required. Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

4. LESSING'S @ L3 HARRIS (UNIVERSITY)

1680 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding. Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

5. ALADDIN'S NATURAL EATERY (PITTSFORD)

8 SCHOEN PLACE, PITTSFORD

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage). Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

6. HUNGARIAN BAKERY & SPECIALTIES

17 GARFIELD ROAD, KIRYAS JOEL

Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.

7. NATIVITY PREPARATORY ACADEMY

15 WHALIN STREET, ROCHESTER

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

8. HONG WAH RESTAURANT

1802 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

9. RH CSD-ETHEL K. FYLE ELEMENTARY

133 VOLLMER PARKWAY, ROCHESTER

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

10. UNCLE DANNY'S FAMILY RESTAURANT

555 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

11. LIBERTY FAMILY RESTAURANT

160 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

12. MONROE-WOODBURY MIDDLE SCHOOL

155 DUNDERBERG ROAD, CENTRAL VALLEY

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

13. LABEL 7

50 STATE STREET, PITTSFORD

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

14. MICGINNY'S

2246 EAST RIVER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

15. WHITE SWANS ASIA CAFFE

798 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 1G- Critical Violation [RED] Cracked/dirty fresh eggs, liquid or frozen eggs and powdered eggs not pasteurized.;

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

16. KING & I RESTAURANT

1455 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 2B- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers prepare raw and cooked or ready to eat food products without 'thorough handwashing and sanitary glove changing in between.

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

17. HARLEY SCHOOL & CATERING

1981 CLOVER STREET, ROCHESTER

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

18. MOJOE'S CHICKEN (ROC-DRIVING PARK AV

107 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

19. BENUCCI'S

3349 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

20. KAVOS GRILL II GREEK TAVERNA

67 NORTH MAIN STREET, HARRIMAN

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

21. PINO'S DELI & CAFE

2590 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

22. POWERHOUSE GYM

54 ROUTE 17M, HARRIMAN

Item 1B- Critical Violation [RED] Water/ice: unsafe, unapproved sources, cross connections.

23. ROSEY'S ITALIAN CAFE & CATERING

2133 FIVE MILE LINE ROAD, PENFIELD

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

24. MONARCA CANTINA OF MONROE

438 LAKES ROAD, MONROE

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

25. TOSCO'S PIZZERIA

400 ROUTE 17M, MONROE

Item 1B- Critical Violation [RED] Water/ice: unsafe, unapproved sources, cross connections.

26. EAST RIDGE FAMILY RESTAURANT

1925 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

27. SAM'S DINER

1780 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

28. JALISCO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

30 CARPENTER PLACE, MONROE

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.



29. PEPPERMILL RESTAURANT

1776 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

