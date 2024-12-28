Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get More Money Soon

Minimum wage workers in New York State will soon receive a raise. The raise will take effect on January 1, 2025, less than a month from now.

In the face of steadily rising costs and inflation, this historic plan to overhaul New York's minimum wage will ensure that the wages of those hit hardest by the affordability crisis - including women, single mothers, and people of color - keep pace with the cost of living. ~ Governor Hochul

Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 20 states still use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour. I'm not sure why the politicians in those places have so much faith that corporations are going to do the right thing and pay workers a living wage without it being regulated.

It's crazy that the federal minimum wage hasn't increased beyond $7.25 per hour. How can a person survive on $7.25 per hour? If you work 10 hours per day that's only $72.50, before taxes. Many people are trying to support families with those wages. I'm glad I live in New York where the government makes companies pay people a living wage!

In 2025 New York State Will Raise Minimum Wage

On January 1, 2025, the New York state minimum wage will increase by 50 cents. In New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County the rate will be $16.50 per hour and across the rest of the state it will increase to $15.50 an hour.

