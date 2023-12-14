You Can’t Donate These Items To The Salvation In New York
If you're taking time before the holidays to do some decluttering or deep cleaning, you may be planning to drop off items at The Salvation Army. But, before you do, take a look at the list below of items the stores won't accept as donations.
What Does The Salvation Army Do With The Profits From Its Stores?
The Salvation Army was founded by William and Catherine Booth on July 2, 1865. The Salvation Army, which is headquartered in London, England, operates in 133 countries. The money it makes from its retail stores helps cover (and other services):
- Alcohol and drug addiction treatment
- Veterans services
- Services for the elderly
- Stopping and preventing human trafficking
- Assistance during the holiday season
- Food pantries and fighting food insecurity
- Housing assistance for the homeless shelters and other types of housing for those in need
- Summer camps for young people
- After-school programs
The Salvation Army Doesn't Accept These Items:
Broken, Rusty, Or Gas Appliances
Televisions And Stereos With Big Consoles
Televisions Over 5 Years Old
Built-In Appliances
Automobile Parts
Paint Or Chemicals
Kerosene And Gas Heaters
Local stores may have additional items that they do not accept.
You can find a local donation location near you here.
