You Can&#8217;t Donate These Items To The Salvation In New York

You Can’t Donate These Items To The Salvation In New York

Getty Images

If you're taking time before the holidays to do some decluttering or deep cleaning, you may be planning to drop off items at The Salvation Army. But, before you do, take a look at the list below of items the stores won't accept as donations.

Getty Images
loading...

What Does The Salvation Army Do With The Profits From Its Stores?

The Salvation Army was founded by William and Catherine Booth on July 2, 1865. The Salvation Army, which is headquartered in London, England, operates in 133 countries. The money it makes from its retail stores helps cover (and other services):

- Alcohol and drug addiction treatment
- Veterans services
- Services for the elderly
- Stopping and preventing human trafficking
- Assistance during the holiday season
- Food pantries and fighting food insecurity
- Housing assistance for the homeless shelters and other types of housing for those in need
- Summer camps for young people
- After-school programs

The Salvation Army Doesn't Accept These Items:

Broken, Rusty, Or Gas Appliances

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash
loading...

Televisions And Stereos With Big Consoles

Getty Images
loading...

Televisions Over 5 Years Old

Photo by Frank Okay on Unsplash
loading...

Built-In Appliances

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash
loading...

Automobile Parts

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
loading...

Paint Or Chemicals

Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash
loading...

Kerosene And Gas Heaters

Photo by alex mihu on Unsplash
loading...

Local stores may have additional items that they do not accept.

You can find a local donation location near you here.

Get our free mobile app

10 Best Scratch-Offs To Buy This December In New York State

Based on odds of winning, here are the best lottery scratch-off games to purchase right now in New York State to score some cash.

Gallery Credit: New York State Lottery/Canva

These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York

In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York State, The Salvation Army, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM