You Can’t Donate These Items To The Salvation In New York

If you're taking time before the holidays to do some decluttering or deep cleaning, you may be planning to drop off items at The Salvation Army. But, before you do, take a look at the list below of items the stores won't accept as donations.

Target Stores Ban Salvation Army Bell Ringers Getty Images loading...

What Does The Salvation Army Do With The Profits From Its Stores?

The Salvation Army was founded by William and Catherine Booth on July 2, 1865. The Salvation Army, which is headquartered in London, England, operates in 133 countries. The money it makes from its retail stores helps cover (and other services):

- Alcohol and drug addiction treatment

- Veterans services

- Services for the elderly

- Stopping and preventing human trafficking

- Assistance during the holiday season

- Food pantries and fighting food insecurity

- Housing assistance for the homeless shelters and other types of housing for those in need

- Summer camps for young people

- After-school programs

The Salvation Army Doesn't Accept These Items:

Broken, Rusty, Or Gas Appliances

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash loading...

Televisions And Stereos With Big Consoles

New HDTV Designation Getty Images loading...

Televisions Over 5 Years Old

Photo by Frank Okay on Unsplash Photo by Frank Okay on Unsplash loading...

Built-In Appliances

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash loading...

Automobile Parts

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash loading...

Paint Or Chemicals

Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash loading...

Kerosene And Gas Heaters

Photo by alex mihu on Unsplash Photo by alex mihu on Unsplash loading...

Local stores may have additional items that they do not accept.

