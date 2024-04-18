Let's be real, you virtually have to raking in the dough in order to have a decent place to live in some parts of New York. When I live in New York City a little over 20 years ago my rent was about $1,200 to share a one-bedroom apartment. Granted, we did live in lower Manhattan and the building was nice, but that was a lot of money back then. For comparison, when I moved back to Florida, my apartment was $450 for a one bedroom (altough it definitely wasn't as nice).

If you're looking for a cheap place to live in New York State, look no further.

HomeSnacks put together a list of the top 10 most affordable places to live in the state. Before we get to the cheapest, let's look at the other four in the top 5.

5. Herkimer

Herkimer is a village in Herkimer County, near Utica. It has a population of 7,234.

4. Hornell

Hornell is a city in Steuben County, about 55 miles south of Rochester. The population is 8,259.

3. Massena

Massena is a town in St. Lawrence County. The population is 12,433.

2. Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg is a city in St. Lawrence County with a population of 10,436.

The Cheapest Place To Live In New York State Is...

1. Ilion

Ilion is a village located in the Mohawk Valley region of Herkimer County. The population is 7,790.

Median Income: $62,832

Median Home Price: $78,500

Median Rent: $655

Home Price To Income Ratio: 1.2x

Rent To Income Ratio: 0.13x

