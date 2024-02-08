New York Grocery Stores Recalling Popular Super Bowl Snack

For many of us (especially here in New York State, where all of our NFL teams are out), the Super Bowl isn’t about the actual game at all. It’s more or less an annual excuse to stay up late and stuff our faces with abandon.

With the big game coming up this weekend, we’ve been making frequent trips to the grocery store to pick up our essential game day snack. Carts across New York are filled to the brim with wings, pizza, chips, and dip ready to stuff in our faces.

Be careful, though - one of our favorite foods to chow down on during the big game is being recalled for a dangerous reason.

Keep reading to see if you picked up this tainted product during your latest grocery haul.

Wegmans Recalls Popular Super Bowl Snack

Wegmans recently announced a recall of their Food You Feel Good About Harissa Hummus Dip, which is sold in dozens of their stores across the northeast, including in New York State.

The spicy and smoky hummus dip was sold between January 29 and February 2, 2024 in several New York Wegmans stores.

Why Is Wegmans Recalling Their Harissa Hummus Dip?

Wegmans warns its customers that a recent batch of the popular dip could possibly contain a sesame allergen that was unlisted on the packaging.

Sesame seeds in wooden scoop Canva loading...

If you aren’t allergic to sesame, you should theoretically be fine - but if you are, the consequences could be severe.

For people with a sesame allergen, the FDA states that by consuming the dip, you may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Allergic reactions to sesame can vary in severity, including:

Itchiness inside the mouth

Coughing

Flushing in the face

Hives

N au s ea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Difficulty breathing

Low pulse

Anaphylaxis

How Do You Know If Your Hummus Dip Is Affected By The Recall?

If you shopped at Wegmans recently and bought their Harissa Hummus Dip, check it to see if it contains the following UPC code, lot code, and “best by” date.

Wegmans FYFGA Harissa Hummus Dip (10.5 oz)

UPC: 0-77890-57102-6

Lot # 240239 or Lot # 240309

Expiration Date: 03/19/2024 or 03/26/2024

If the hummus in your fridge matches the info above, and you’re worried about serving it to someone with a sesame allergy , you can return it to the Wegmans customer service desk for a full refund.

