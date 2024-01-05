Popular Chain Has Closed These New York State Locations

It’s no secret that many restaurants across New York have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers, coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, many New York State restaurants are making the difficult decision to shut their doors.

Earlier this week, one popular chain made the sudden choice to close dozens of locations across the country, leaving their loyal customers and employees baffled. Unfortunately, several locations here in New York State were affected by the closures, seemingly without any warning whatsoever.

TGI Fridays restaurant and cocktail bar, a popular spot for casual dining, announced they will close 36 underperforming locations across twelve states as part of their “ongoing growth strategy.” The company also said they are offering “more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents over 80% of total impacted employees.”

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise.” - Ray Risley, COO of TGI Fridays

The chain, which opened its first location in New York in 1965, formerly had 15 restaurants in operation here in the Empire State, however, five of them are now closed. When the news was announced, locals wondered if their neighborhood TGI Fridays made the cut.

Here Are The TGI Fridays Locations Closed In New York State

There are five TGI Fridays restaurants that have shut their doors here in New York. They are:

1475 Western Avenue, Albany, NY

1725 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY

5 Centre Drive, Central Valley, NY

3045 Expy Drive North, Islandia, NY

5204 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY