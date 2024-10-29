5 Local Businesses You Should Visit In Western New York

We are fortunate to have hundreds of locally owned businesses in Western New York. While there are some chain restaurants and businesses scattered around the 716, it feels like the majority of places are locally owned and operated, by our neighbors, our friends, and family members!

Think about it: would you rather go to Spot Coffee or Dunkin Donuts? It’s a no brainer, right? But the reality is: because we have so many local businesses in our area, there may be numerous places that you haven’t even heard of yet!

You could be missing out on something great, and that’s why we think it’s important to shine a spotlight on local businesses in Western New York.

Every week, we feature a local restaurant or business through our We Are Buffalo Deals, with this week’s deal being Andale Cantina. You can get a $50 Gift Voucher for only $25 on Halloween! Save the link here.

I love Andale, truly. Andale Cantina is home to perhaps the best queso in Western New York. However, there are so many local businesses that deserve some kudos, and here’s 5 local businesses you should consider visiting sometime!

New Day Coffee Roasters New Day Coffee Roasters is based in Western New York. They are a Micro Coffee Roaster specializing in Fair Trade and Organic Coffee. With a retail location and wholesale as well, New Day Coffee Roasters is located at 3046 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY. They even have a “Let’s Go Buffalo!” coffee blend! See more here Alethea’s Chocolates Alethea’s Chocolates is severely underrated, and it may be due to the name. The fact that it’s called “Alethea’s Chocolates” makes you forget that there is an ice cream parlor there too! And the nostalgia when you step inside …Alethea’s Chocolates makes you feel at home. The sundaes are amazing and so are the chocolates, but if you only go for the chocolates, you are definitely missing out. Visit Alethea’s Chocolates at 8301 Main St., Williamsville, NY. Artemis Tattoo Studio Located on Broadway in Lancaster, Artemis Tattoo Studio is committed to creating impressive tattoo artwork while caring for your safety as of utmost importance. Artemis also has four female artists who have at least five years of tattooing experience, showing a versatility of artists to make sure everyone feels comfortable and cared for. Visit Artemis Tattoo Studio at 5470 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY. Make sure you schedule an appointment first! Ritual Hair Salon Currently listed as a finalist for Top 5 Salons in Chautauqua County, Ritual Hair Salon is a women-owned business with five stylists on staff. Located at 17 E Main St, Fredonia, NY, Ritual Hair Salon takes into account exactly the design and style you are looking to create and then make it a reality. Make your appointment today when you call 716-673-1080. Londa’s Diner Londa’s Diner has been voted to be your 2024 Neighborhood Favorite via NextDoor. They have been a staple in Western New York for years, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about them! Family owned and operated, Londa’s Diner is located on the border of Cheektowaga and Depew in the Dick Urban Plaza. Stop by for some of the best breakfast and brunch in the 716!

Obviously, there are more than 5 local businesses in Western New York, but for this week’s spotlight, these 5 deserve your attention! Maybe you will give them a try should you see fit.

Got a local business you love? Email kadie@wyrk.com and they may be mentioned next week!