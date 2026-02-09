There is some great news for those of us who are tired of the bitterly cold temperatures here in New York State. As the forecast calls for a warm-up, many residents are wondering what comes next when it comes to dealing with the changing weather.

At the time this article was written, the temperature in Buffalo, New York, was eight below zero. With a few hours left before daylight, it could easily dip closer to ten below zero. Much of Western New York and the rest of the state woke up to below-zero temperatures, with wind chills nearing twenty below. It has been dangerously cold.

Related: Three Foot Snow Law in New York State

But relief is on the horizon as the forecast calls for a gradual warm-up this week.

Gradual Warm-Up Is Good News — But It Comes With Concerns

For homeowners dealing with ice jams and ice dams on their roofs, a slow melt is something to look forward to. However, experts caution that we do not want temperatures to rise too quickly or for heavy rain to move in too fast. With the amount of snow we’ve had and the thick ice buildup, a rapid melt could lead to flooding and drainage issues across Western New York.

A steady, gradual warm-up is the best-case scenario.

National Weather Service Forecast Shows Above-Normal Temperatures Ahead

According to the National Weather Service outlook, temperatures over the next several days, and even into the next couple of weeks, are expected to trend above normal. This pattern is not just for New York State but for much of the country, which is welcome news after prolonged stretches of extreme cold.

We are already at the midway point of February. While the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter, spring officially arrives next month. March can be unpredictable in New York, often bringing what many call “fake spring”... a few warm, sunny days followed immediately by snow and cold temperatures.

Real spring weather often doesn’t settle in until May. Still, after the bitter cold we’ve experienced, an early and sustained warm-up is not out of the question.

Now Is the Time to Prepare for Potential Flooding

Even though the forecast calls for a gradual warm-up, now is the time to prepare for the next phase of winter weather: melting snow and possible flooding.

Keep an eye on your home for leaks. Check areas where water typically collects. Basements and low-lying areas are especially vulnerable, particularly if drains are blocked by snow and ice. As the melt begins, water will need somewhere to go.

The National Weather Service and local meteorologists will continue to provide updates, helping New Yorkers prepare for whatever Mother Nature brings next.