Legendary Buffalo, New York Restaurant Abruptly Closing

Another staple in downtown Buffalo, New York is closing its doors to the public for regular dining soon.

It is a testament to how hard it is to run a restaurant in this culture and maybe in New York State as well. The legendary restaurant in Buffalo sites that people just don't come to downtown Buffalo anymore which, in turn, they don't come to eat either.

Right now, there are so many buildings in Buffalo that just sit empty all of time because people work from home. Them staying home means less foot traffic and people in downtown Buffalo. The only hot times for restaurant reservations is when there is an event or game in downtown Buffalo. We get it though. Working from home is a lifestyle now and certainly a convenient one for families. Osteria 166 in downtown Buffalo is going to end its regular dining.

The traffic patterns are different. It's irregular. What is Osteria 166 going to do now? The owner is pretty savvy--they are now going to be an event space. On top of that, they are looking to launch another event space for the northtowns in Grand Island. But, it is important to note that the restaurant is going to be open until mid-June for diners.

What are the BEST, NEW restaurants getting some attention in Western New York?

PART OF THE CRITERIA: The restaurant could not be open for more than 3 years for it to be considered 'new' around here.

DISTRICT 37 Cafe Bewilderment Ranchos Tacos Quenelle Pellicano's Johnson's Landing Grezi in Snyder Saint Neri (it is definately a vibe and you can eat there, but I am not sure I would spend an entire night there for $$ purposes) Taurus Sandwich

