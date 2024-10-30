Western New York Man Proposes With A Pothole

This may be the most Buffalo way to propose to your significant other.

Talk about a unique way to propose…this guy in Western New York decided to use a pothole to pop the question! However, it wasn’t just anyyy pothole…the man planning to propose contacted a local expert on the holes.

The Buffalo Pothole Bandit, of course.

Who Is The Buffalo Pothole Bandit?

Nobody knows exactly who the “Pothole Bandit” is, but we know the importance that the “Pothole Bandit” serves in our community. The “Pothole Bandit” has gone out of their way to not only fix the potholes that litter the streets of Buffalo, but they also turn them into art!

Using a combination of broken pieces of ceramic, concrete, blacktop, and other miscellaneous materials to fill the holes and create a piece of art on the street.

The “Pothole Bandit” remains 100% anonymous and wants to keep it that way.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t contact the Buffalo Pothole Bandit…they have social media accounts where you can submit a pothole location that needs filling or suggestions on what the next design should be!

That’s exactly how the “Pothole Bandit” was contacted about helping create The Proposal Hole.

How The Buffalo Pothole Bandit Got Involved In Wedding Proposal

Bobby Jones and Kat Lauber have been together for over 4 years. Jones has known for a while now that he had to pop the question, but he wanted it to be totally unique. That’s why Jones reached out to the “Pothole Bandit” to design a proposal hole for Kat.

She said yes!

The Buffalo Pothole Bandit won’t be making another proposal hole, though. They wrote on Instagram, “This is the only proposal hole I’m making. If you want to propose at a hole, Bobby and Katherine have given you permission to use this one.”

If you’re interested in using the pothole, you can find it located at 513 Elmwood Avenue. You can’t deny…the mystery box for the engagement ring is pretty genius.