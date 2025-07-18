No matter how hard we work to ensure we're doing the right thing, there will always be people who are dedicated to hindering your ability to achieve all that you intend. The dream of many people all over the world is to be able to work hard and early a fair and honest living, while taking care of their family.

However, it seems, whenever we get a little bit ahead of the curve, someone comes along to try to steal all that we've worked hard for. Everywhere you turn, there seems to be a new batch of fraudsters and scammers trying to gain access to your personal information or your money.

New York DMV Text Scam Is Going Around

The exact same thing is happening again this week, as a new batch of scammers is sending text messages to people all over the Empire State, pretending to be the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. No one seems to be exempt, as I got one of these scam messages just this week.

The message, which has been sent to thousands of New Yorkers, states that you have violated some New York State Vehicle and Traffic rules. If you don't pay promptly, you will incur substantial penalties, fees, and possibly have your license or registration suspended. The message then directs people to click a link, which would allow them to pay their fines.

However, this is 100% a scam, and you should NOT click the link. Officials from New York State have issued a general warning about this scam, which began the first week of July and has continued to target New Yorkers throughout the month. This is just the latest text scam that New York drivers have had to deal with.

The Federal Trade Commission has a good list of ways that you can make sure you're safe from scams.