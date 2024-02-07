Money Coming Mid-February For Some New York State Residents

There will be NO checks issued this week. The next time that you get a check will be mid-February.

If you are someone who is old enough and who gets social security checks from the government, the first wave has already been sent out and the next round of checks will not be going out until Valentine's Day.

How much money should I be getting in my social security check? Well, the rate actually increased by over 3% in 2024, but there is still a cap on how much money that they will send you. We will break down HOW MUCH you can get and how much the maximum amount you should get below.

But first, what is the schedule for receiving Social Security checks in New York State? Why do you get your check later than everyone else? Here is the formula for when you will receive your checks:

Feb. 2: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.

Feb. 14: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Feb. 21: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Feb. 28: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

How much money should you expect in your check? After the rate hike, here are the new totals, according to CNET.com:

Age 62: $2,710 monthly.

Age 65 to 67 (your full retirement benefits age): $3,822 monthly.

Age 70: $4,873 monthly.