McDonalds in New York Finally Bringing Back Famous Menu Item

When it comes to national chain restaurants, nobody is bigger and more popular than McDonald's.

The fast food king has over 650 locations across New York State and they have a gigantic presence across the world.

After the pandemic began, McDonald's decided that they will rely on the heavy hitters for their menu. You won't find salads at McDonalds in the United States, or at least most of them. There's no exotic food menu items, like there have been in the past -- they also have discontinued some items.

Get our free mobile app

One of those discontinued items is the snack wrap.

Snack wraps were fried or grilled chicken cutlets with lettuce, cheese and ranch dressing or honey mustard, wrapped in a flour tortilla. They were very popular in the mid-to-late 2000's, but sales dropped off and they were removed from menus in the U.S. by 2017.

Customers have been clamoring for McDonald's to bring the snack wrap back for years and now that time has just about come...albeit, with a different name.

McDonald's announced that the chicken items are on par with their beef items, which means they plan to offer "McCrispy" in nearly all markets by 2025, which includes wraps and tenders.

That's right, not only is the snack wrap coming back, but also tenders. The tenders are still sold in some countries, but are finally coming back to U.S. locations in 2024 or 2025 as well.

Snack wraps coming back to McDonald's feels right. Wraps are extremely popular now on menus and it's smart for McDonald's to get back to the item now, even if it made sense at the time to remove it from their restaurants.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker