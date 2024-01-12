Massive News For Michigan, Ohio And New York State

There is some great news for a few cities along the Great Lakes! As we start the coldest part of the year, January in 2024 is going to be historic for more than lake effect snow in at three locations.

Sports and football fans in Ohio, New York and Michigan are a hearty group and after this past weekend, there is a great deal to get excited about in Buffalo, Cleveland and Detroit!

The NFL playoff calendar has been set and, according to at least one report on Twitter (X), history has been made for these three cities!

The Buffalo Bills will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (who are no stranger to lake effect snow) this Sunday in Orchard Park. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Houston to play the Texans and the Detroit Lions have their game at home against the Los Angeles Rams!

The weather for Buffalo is calling for a cold weekend with snow! Detroit plays in a dome as does Houston. Fans who love a good snow game along the Great Lakes should tune in to see the Bills-Steelers this Sunday on CBS.

