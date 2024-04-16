Massive Demonstrations Across New York State

There may be traffic delays in cities across New York State today as dozens of demonstrations have been taking place.

This past weekend, tensions grew higher as Iran fired missiles and launched attack drones aimed at Israel. The world is waiting to see what will happen next as Israel may or may not be planning a response.

The feud in the Middle East has spilled over across the globe and here in New York State there are thousands of people protesting for both sides.

According to eye witness and media reports, traffic was tied up due to the protests. Police officers made numerous arrests Monday after the protesters walked onto the bridge from the Manhattan side. Hundreds of protesters first gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange to demonstrate against the war between Israel and Hamas.

What will the United States do? Will they support a response from Israel? It remains to be seen. The United States played a big role this this past weekend in taking down the drones and missiles.