300 Local Businesses To Visit In Western New York
Western New York is such a unique area for so many reasons. We are the City of Good Neighbors and we’re perhaps known as the world’s Smallest Big City in America (because everybody knows everyone).
But one thing you may not know about Buffalo is that we are a foodie town, and Western New York is home to so many locally-owned businesses.
Whether it’s a craft store, a restaurant, or your favorite local bar, there are so many local businesses in Western New York that it may actually surprise you how many are locally owned!
Take a look at the several dozen locally-owned businesses in Western New York below (and if you don’t see yours on the list, email us at kadie@wyrk.com to get yours added!).
Anchor Bar
- See all the locations here.
Anderson’s Frozen Custard
- Four locations of Andersons:
- 2634 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
- 3724 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
- 2235 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore, NY 14223
- 6075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
Azalia’s Juicery
- 77 N Main St, Angola, NY 14006
American Legion Post 880 - Eden
- 2912 Legion Dr, Eden, NY 14057
Ace Flag and Visual Promotion
- 5444 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
Angel Acres Greenhouse
- 2855 Angle Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Arcade Village Cafe
- 223 Liberty St, Arcade, NY 14009
Barre Centric
- 8075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 572 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
The Blend Food Truck
- You can find the food truck here.
Certified Autobrokers
- 1693 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
Colvin Outfitters
- 3800 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219
Campfire Grill
- 3003 Walden Ave, Depew, NY 14043
- 9980 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031
Beaumans Garage
- 175 Oakhurst St, Lockport, NY 14094
Bloomfield’s Pub
- 114 Bloomfield Ave, Depew, NY 14043
Bolands Beef & Brew - Ransomville
- 2605 Youngstown Lockport Rd, Ransomville, NY 14131
Bowl-ify Gourmet Mac & Cheese
- 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Bye’s Popcorn
- 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126
Canadaway Creek Outfitters
- Fredonia, NY
Cardsmart
- 224 Highland Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14223
Clayton’s Toys
- 5225 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
Dilly Dallies - Springville
- 53 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141
Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles
- 6004 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Dodge Ent. LLC
- 136 Elm St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Double A Vineyards
- 10317 Christy Rd, Fredonia, NY 14063
Pizza-Oven Rinaldo
- 54 Vine St, Lockport, NY 14094
Marco’s Italian Restaurant
- 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213
Made in America Store
- 6041 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
- 3701 McKinley Pkwy #612, Buffalo, NY 14219
- 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059
- 360 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Kalamata’s
- 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Lake Effect Ice Cream
- 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214
Sprinkles Creamery
- 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036
Nature’s Prize
- 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001
Market in the Square
- There are two locations for Market in the Square.
- 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
- 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Mike’s Homemade Candies
- 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Paula’s Donuts
- Paula’s has a few locations around Western New York.
- 872 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
- 2319 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223
- 936 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
Chiavetta’s Barbeque
- 6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Seven One Six Wood Design
- 80 Earhart Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
Scalise’s Deli
- 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
KB Therapeutics
- 2919 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Heintz & Weber Co.
- 150 Reading Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220
CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care
- Serves Erie County and nearby areas
- Phone: 1-716-833-5296
Kipp’s Restaurant
- 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139
Wahl’s Candies
- 130 Losson Rd, Buffalo, NY 14227
Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant and Bakery - Irving
- 1024 NY-5, Irving, NY 14081
Orange Cat Coffee Co. - Lewiston
- 703 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092
Michael’s Italian Restaurant - Niagara Falls
- 3011 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Ted’s
- 3697 Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225
- 2312 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14150
- 7018 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
Big Rick’s One Stop - Dunkirk
- 118 S Ocelot St, Dunkirk, NY 14048
Villaggio Italiano - Silver Creek
- 278 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136
Pizza Village - Dunkirk
- 71 Lake Shore Dr W, Dunkirk, NY 14048
Niagara Climbing Center
- 1333 Strad Ave, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Pressure Drop Brewery / The Barrel Factory
- 1672 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207
The Barrel Factory
- 65 Vandalia St, Buffalo, NY 14204
Mighty Taco
- 1039 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14220
- 2363 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
- 2021 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
- 1762 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223
- 2884 Ridge Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
- 1300 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228
- 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
- 3318 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- 5117 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 5752 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
- 1435 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043
- 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
- 5999 South Park Ave #1, Hamburg, NY 14075
- 537 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
- 3140 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228
- 2455 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
- 9360 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
- 123 Grey St #100, East Aurora, NY 14052
- 2591 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
- 5691 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Spot Coffee
- 225 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
- 765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
- 1406 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
- 1 Delaware Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217
- 1300 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
- 4610 Main St, Snyder, NY 14226
- 5330 Main St # 4, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
- 6519 E Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- 12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
The Practice Yoga Studio
- 123 Grey St, East Aurora, NY 14052
FamilyAFair Food Service - Hamburg
- Shero Rd, Hamburg, NY, United States, New York
Blue Rooster - Hamburg
- 180 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Parkside Candies
- 3208 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
- 1949 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
- 5456 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY 14225
Kid To Kid Stores - Tonawanda, West Seneca
- 1060 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
- 980 Union Rd #42A, West Seneca, NY 14224
Ebenezer Stop & Shop
- 1850 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
The Little Bakery - Niagara Falls
- 8803 Buffalo ave. Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Rock Burger - Niagara Falls
- 502 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
- 2810 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
- 1750 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
- 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Dee Dee’s Dairy - Niagara Falls
- 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Nature’s Prize - Rt 5 in Akron
- 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001
New Era Cap Company
- 160 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
Merritt Winery - Forestville
- 2264 King Rd, Forestville, NY 14062
Orions Landing - Blasdell
- 3800 Lakeshore Rd, Blasdell, NY
McCormack’s Hardware Store - Gowanda
- 21 W Main St, Gowanda, NY 14070
Lumber True Value - Irving
- Rt 5 & 20. Irving, NY 14081
Bravo Cafe and Catering - Elma
- 5781 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059
A Dream Is A Wish Entertainment - Princess Parties Of WNY
- (716) 508-0607
Martinville Soap Company
- 908 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 109, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Niagara Landing Wines
- 4434 Van Dusen Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Colquhoun’s Ice Cream - Conewango
- 5543 US-62, Conewango Valley, NY 14726
Hammer & Stain - Kenmore
- 2940 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
Uncle G’s Ice Cream
- 7030 Washington St, Lockport, NY 14094
King Condrell’s - Kenmore
- 2805 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217
TOYS from LO & LO'S ARCADE MANIA
- 54 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094
Tops Markets
- There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here.
Wegmans
- There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here.
Fresh Floral & Gift Company - McKinley Mall
- 27 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141
Fran Ceil Custard - Lackawanna
- 3411 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14219
BuffaLove - Hamburg
- 4953 Camp Rd Suite E, Hamburg, NY 14075
Pendleton Creek Pub
- 4385 Tonawanda Creek Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Fishing 716 Charters
- 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203
Pegasus - Hamburg
- 5748 South Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075
Into The Wild Zootique - McKinley Mall
- 3701 McKinley Pkwy Unit 708, Blasdell, NY 14219
Inspired Buffalo - on Hertel
- 115 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207
Made in America Store
- 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14219
- 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059
Kith & Kin Bistro & Bakery - Lockport
- 5850 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Piccirillo’s Florist - Niagara Falls
- 2508 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Pasquale’s
- 3720 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224
- 242 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052
- 6825 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047
Pellicano’s Store - Wheatfield
- 3338 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
First Line Brewing - Orchard Park
- 4906 S Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Creative Threads - Elma
- 5761 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059
Jake’s Greenhouse
- 11904 NY-240, East Concord, NY 14055
Fred’s - Fredonia
- 22 Water St, Fredonia, NY 14063
Scalises Deli - North Tonawanda
- 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Creekside Saddlery - Holland
- 7687 Olean Rd, Holland, NY 14080
Early Bird Bakery - Lancaster
- See updates here. https://www.facebook.com/BakeryEarlyBird/
Frosty Treat - Irving
- 1016 Main Rd, Irving, NY 14081
Marsh’s General Store - Town of Niagara
- 7535 Packard Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Olive Tree Restaurant - Lancaster
- 5240 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086
South Dayton Hotel
- 203 Pine St, South Dayton, NY 14138
Boston Deli on 391 - Boston
- 9375 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025
Sprinkles - Corfu
- 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036
Jazz Hardwood Floors and Platters
- 397 Goundry St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Mel’s Place Eatery and Bakery - Chaffee/Sardinia
- 10945 Olean Rd, Sardinia, NY, United States, New York
Mandy’s Restaurant
- 3796 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14224
Bar Bills
- 8326 Main St, Clarence, NY 14221
- 185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
R&R BBQ Catering
- 8750 S Main St, Eden, NY 14057
Rusty Bones Southtowns Antiques
- 14218 S. Cascade Dr., Springville, NY, United States, New York
Unbridled Cafe - East Amherst
- 9380 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Bocce Pizza
- 4174 Bailey Ave, Amherst, NY 14226
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 4200 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14225
- 1614 Hopkins Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 6235 Goodrich Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032
S&S Excavating - Corfu
- 2164 Angling Rd, Corfu, NY 14036
Buffalo Pet Supply
- 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217
Sweet Beginnings Bakery
- 3759 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217
Upper Crust Cafe - Fredonia
27 E MAIN ST, FREDONIA, NY 14063
Pallet Cafe - Lancaster
- 155 Lake Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
Polked Yolk - multiple locations
- 3100 Transit Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
- 3698 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- 227 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
WNY Metro Roberts Realty
Canal Club 62
- 62 Webster St 2nd floor, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Dockside Bar & Grill
- 153 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Dwyers
- 65 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Remington Tavern - North Tonawanda
- 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
West Herr
- There are several West Herr locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you.https://www.westherr.com/
Mike’s Homemade Candie’s
- 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Paula’s Donuts
- There are several Paula’s Donuts locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you.
Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub
- Seneca St. - S. Buffalo
Sprague’s Maple Farms - Portville
- 1048 Portville-Obi Rd, Portville, NY 14770
Pies Lockport Furniture
- 320 Park Ave, Lockport, NY 14094
All American Handyman Services - Cheektowaga
- 716-902-6791
Niagara Produce
- 3131 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059
Mulberry’s
- 64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218
Kenmore Seafood
- 3279 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
Clarence Bowling Academy - Clarence
- 10718 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031
Riederer’s Kenpo Self-Defense Studio
- 2468 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
The Garage Bar & Restaurant
- 1127 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care
- You can reach them here: (716) 833-5296.
Bison Automotive & Detail
- 1370 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
The Hartland Abattoir - Gasport
- 7968 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067
Fitness Fusion 24/7
- 491 Erie St, Lancaster, NY 14086
Tim Phillips Garage - Grand Island, NY
- 2993 Baseline Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072
Como Italian Restaurant
- 2220 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Reid’s Tires
- 2970 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224
Bye’s Popcorn
- 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126
S&S Taxidermy
- 455 S Cascade Dr, Springville, NY 14141
Davies Hillside Farm
- 499 Franklin St, Springville, NY 14141
Glen Park Tavern
- 5507 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
Excuria Salon & Spa
- 5725 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
Sweet Jenny’s
- 56 E Spring St, Buffalo, NY 14221
Eastern Pearl
- 938 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
Clinton - Bailey Farmers Market
- 1443 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206
East Eden Tavern & Smokehouse
- 8163 E Eden Rd, Eden, NY 14057
Falcon Aviation Flight School
- 9700 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
E-Man Ink Graphics and Custom Canvas
- 7800 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Eileen’s Bakery
- 465 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
The Grille at the Dome
- 175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Park Edge Sweet Shoppe
- 325 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
Abbott and Imperial Pizza
- 1035 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub - Grand Island
- 2457 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
Chem-Dry of Buffalo
- 41 Dyke Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
The Bathe Store - Lancaster
- 19 W Main St Suite 300, Lancaster, NY 14086
Badding Farms (Clarence)
- 10820 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Taste Bistro (East Aurora)
- 634-3 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Village Bake Shoppe (Lewiston)
- 417 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092
Canalside Inn - Gasport
- 4431 Main St, Gasport, NY 14067
Creekside Auto Sales
- 8964 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025
Custom Canvas Manufacturing Co.
- 775 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
The Dog Bar Restaurant - West Falls
- 1913 Davis Road, West Falls, NY 14170
Incantation Tea and Queen of Tarts - City of Tonawanda
- 380 Hinds St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Judith Krantz Salon & Boutique
- North Buffalo Rd, Orchard Park
Kipp’s Restaurant - South Wales
- 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139
Chiavettas Chicken - Lockport
- 6100 Fisk Road, Lockport, NY 14094
The Parlour of Buffalo - Franklin St, Allentown
- 437 Franklin St, Street | Buffalo, New York
Hiller’s Farm Market - Burt
- 2043 Lockport Olcott Rd, Burt, NY 14028
Essentially Well Oiled LLC
- 9504 Heath Rd, Colden, NY 14033
Sinatra’s Restaurant
- 945 Kenmore Ave, Kenmore, NY 14223
Johnny’s Meat Market
- 1191 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
Arts Cafe - downtown Springville
- 5 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141
New York Store - Lancaster
- 16 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
Colosso Taco & Pizza Express
- 66 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Tattered Tulip
- 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
- 4090 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094
- 3980 Lockport Olcott Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Hair Station Salon
Buffalo Brewpub
- 6861 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
Sunny’s Family Drive-In Restaurant
- 780 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
The Penalty Box
- 34 Chestnut St, Lockport, NY 14094
Amherst Pet Grooming
- 700 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
Better Cup Cafe - Jamestown
- 207 Foote Ave. Jamestown, NY 14701
Brunner’s Eatery
- 7171 Boston State Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
Lebro’s Restaurant
- 330 Campbell Blvd, Getzville, NY 14068
Joe’s Deli
- 818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203
- 1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
Hibbard’s Custard - Center Street in Lewiston
- 105 Portage Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092
Tom’s Liquor Store
- 116 Loder St, Hornell, NY 14843
First in Buffalo (Embroidery)
- 389 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
J Dub’s Pizza & Subs - Alexander
- 10594 Alexander Rd, Alexander, NY 14005
Water Wizard Tackle Co. (Fishing store)
- 4467 Lake Shore Rd Suite 1, Hamburg, NY 14075
Top Notch Heating and Cooling
- 66 Iroquois Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Transit Music Lounge
- 4723 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
Green Acres Ice Cream
- 4357 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043
Skoobs
- 50 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
Pubski Pub
- 2437 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Hahns Pallister House Florist
- Wrights Corners , Lockport, NY, United States, New York
Ed Young’s Plumbing
- 5641 Main St #2, Williamsville, NY 14221
Marilla Country Store
- 1673 Two Rod Rd, Marilla, NY 14102
Vidler’s
- 676 - 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Prohibition 2020
- 3847 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
The Old Steeple - Elma
- 381 Main St, Elma, NY 14059
The Dress Shop - East Aurora
- 712 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Herbal Magick Inc. - Lockport
- 402 West Ave, Lockport, NY 14094
Dandelions Restaurant
- 1340 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Inner Balance Chiropractic
- 2800 Sweet Home Rd #1, Amherst, NY 14228
Nickel City Sweat Woodlawn
- 3218 Lake Shore Rd, Buffalo, NY 14219
Merle Norman Cosmetics - East Amherst
- 9374 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
TC Wheelers - City of Tonawanda
- 341 Wheeler St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Snowflake Ski Shop
- 245 S Transit St, Lockport, NY 14094
Machias Outdoors
- 9703 Mckinstry Rd, Machias, NY 14101
The Mane Event Unisex Hair Designs
- 2500 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
Buffalo Pet Supply
- 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217
Bills Diner - Newfane
- 2762 S Main St, Newfane, NY 14108
Section 8 Hobbies and Gaming
- 2841 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059
Spoke and Dagger Co. - Hertel Ave.
- 1434 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
Basil Family Dealerships
- 3475 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Aurora Sewing Center
- 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Designer Pools
- Find out more about this business on their website.
The Country Lane - Kennedy
- 380 Ericsson Rd, Kennedy, NY 14747
City Hill Construction
- 2199 NY-14, Penn Yan, NY 14527
Central Station Restaurant - Central Ave. in Dunkirk
- 332 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048
The Pink Cow - Alden
- 13119 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Henry’s Candy & Gifts - Alden
- 13237 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Good Guy’s Pizza
- 1248 Ruie Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
John & Mary’s
- There are several locations, and you can find the closest one to you when you click here.
Antoinette's Sweets Inc.
- 5981 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
Franks Red Hots
- 707 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223
Kalamata Family Restaurant
- 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Lake Effect Ice Cream
- 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214
Zimmie’s Tire Service
- 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094
Angola Lakeside Market & Butcher Shoppe
- 9155 Lake Shore Rd, Angola, NY 14006
The Mansard Fine Drink & Eatery
- 3365 Abbott Rd #1513, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Aqua Supply & Irrigation
- 7071 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Wilson Brew Co.
- 315 Cathrine St, Wilson, NY 14172
The Yelling Goat - Lancaster
- 205 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
New Buffalo Insurance Agency Inc.
- 20 E Tupper St, Buffalo, NY 14203
Seven One Six Wood Design
- 80 Earhart Dr Suite #10, Williamsville, NY 14221
Adrian’s Custard and Beef - Grand Island
- 2352 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
Rustic Buffalo
- 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Donut Kraze
- 406 Dingens St, Buffalo, NY 14206
- 129 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Market In The Square
- 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
- 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Draves Tree Service
- 1821 Sharrick Rd. Darien Center, NY 14040
Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
- 484 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
Holy Ground Tattoo
- 2897 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224
La Hacienda Brighton
- 900 Brighton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Aurora Sewing Center
- 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Amherst Automotive Services
- 2753 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228
Jasmine Thai Food Restaurant
- 1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Two Guys Pizza - Walden Avenue in Lancaster
- 3987 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
Mardee’s - Clarence
- 9475 Maple St, Clarence Center, NY 14032
Hutchs
- 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209
Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange
- 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
The Toasted Hog
- 9297 Erie Rd, Angola, NY 14006
Springville Door and Window
- 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141
Edie’s Pizza
- 380 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Eden Valley Creamery
- 12450 Dredge Rd, South Dayton, NY 14138
The Poppyseed Restaurant
- 3670 McKinley Pkwy # 23, Buffalo, NY 14219
Joey’s Place - Tonawanda
- 83 Niagara St, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Prosper Brewing, LLC - North Tonawanda
- 72 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
WNY Deals & To-Dos
- Find more details here.
O’Briens West End Inn
- 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075
TAAR Fishing
- Lake View, NY
Farmers and Artisans
- 4557 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226
Zoe’s Restaurant
- 5701 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Julie’s - Springville
- 12 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141
Platters Chocolate
- 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Mischler’s Florist & Greenhouses
- 118 S Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Springville Door And Window
- 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141
Calas Kitchen - Derby
- 6888 Erie Rd, Derby, NY 14047
The Big Fork & Spoon - Amherst
- 1582 Eggert Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226
Wings of Eagles Discovery Center
- 339 Daniel Zenker Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845
Luna Rei Candle Co.
- 4230 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Valu Home Stores
Find the closest store to you when you click here.
Londa’s Diner - Cheektowaga
- 576 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043
Isle View Produce
- Urban Farm 234 Wadsworth Ave, Tonawanda
Ten Lives Club
Just Say Cheesecake
- 06 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Iron Buffalo Gaming and Coffee
- 656 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226
John’s Pizza & Subs
Click here to find the closest location to you.
La Galera Mexican Restaurant
- 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Parker’s Pit
- 9998 Ridge Rd, Middleport, NY 14105
Fattey Beer Company
- 5 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203
- 3116 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
- 284 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
- 4226 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- 1 W Main St, Lancaster, NY 14086
Tallchief at Native Pride
- 11359 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY 14081
Mason’s Grill 52
- 52 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Lodgical At The Farmstead On Olden (country store)
- 1 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Weed Man Lawn Care
- 2660 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224
GoodRich Coffee & Tea
- 9450 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031
Rudy’s Soda Bar and Cafe - Medina
- 118 W Center St, Medina, NY 14103
La Ports Pine Restaurant - Lockport
- 48 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094
Wonder Coffee House
- 323 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203
Ritual Hair Salon - Fredonia
- 17 E Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063
Windsor Village - Lockport
- 43 Stevens St, Lockport, NY 14094
Harris’s Farm
- 8481 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067
- 8520 Roll Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032
Oliver’s Candies
- 211 W Main St, Batavia, NY 14020
Lake Effect Candles
- 76 Clark st, Tonawanda, NY, United States, New York
The Thistle Shoppe
- 8558 N Main St, Eden, NY 14057
Woodlawn Diner
- 3200 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219
Lock City Pizza
- 379 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Voz Cycle City - North Tonawanda
- 3287 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Alethea’s Chocolates
- 8301 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221
Louie’s Hot Dogs
- 69 Grand Island Blvd. Tonawanda, NY 14150
Sportsmen’s Tavern
- 326 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207
Golf Galaxy
- 1581 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228
Marienthal Country Inn
- 5107 Langford Rd, North Collins, NY 14111
Mikes Marketside
- 712 E Market St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Nick’s Spider Venom
- Cheektowaga, NY
Pizza Oven - Niagara Falls
- 1903 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
- Red Top Hot Dogs - Hamburg
- 3360 Big Tree Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
Rick’s On Main
- 687 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Vidler’s
- 676 – 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Simply Pierogi - Polish Kitchen
- 4475 Transit Rd Suite 108, Buffalo, NY 14221
Smokin’ Little Diner
- 4870 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043
Springville Door & Window
- 56 Waverly St., Springville, NY 14141
Teton Kitchen
- 153 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201
- 415 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043
Zimmie’s Tire Service
- 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094
