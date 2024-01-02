300 Local Businesses To Visit In Western New York

Western New York is such a unique area for so many reasons. We are the City of Good Neighbors and we’re perhaps known as the world’s Smallest Big City in America (because everybody knows everyone).

But one thing you may not know about Buffalo is that we are a foodie town, and Western New York is home to so many locally-owned businesses.

Whether it’s a craft store, a restaurant, or your favorite local bar, there are so many local businesses in Western New York that it may actually surprise you how many are locally owned!

Take a look at the several dozen locally-owned businesses in Western New York below

Anchor Bar See all the locations here Anderson’s Frozen Custard Four locations of Andersons: 2634 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216 3724 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 2235 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore, NY 14223 6075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Azalia’s Juicery 77 N Main St, Angola, NY 14006 American Legion Post 880 - Eden 2912 Legion Dr, Eden, NY 14057 Ace Flag and Visual Promotion 5444 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Angel Acres Greenhouse 2855 Angle Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Arcade Village Cafe 223 Liberty St, Arcade, NY 14009 Barre Centric 8075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 572 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 The Blend Food Truck You can find the food truck here Certified Autobrokers 1693 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072 Colvin Outfitters 3800 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219 Campfire Grill 3003 Walden Ave, Depew, NY 14043 9980 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031 Beaumans Garage 175 Oakhurst St, Lockport, NY 14094 Bloomfield’s Pub 114 Bloomfield Ave, Depew, NY 14043 Bolands Beef & Brew - Ransomville 2605 Youngstown Lockport Rd, Ransomville, NY 14131 Bowl-ify Gourmet Mac & Cheese 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Bye’s Popcorn 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126 Canadaway Creek Outfitters Fredonia, NY Cardsmart 224 Highland Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14223 Clayton’s Toys 5225 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Dilly Dallies - Springville 53 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles 6004 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Dodge Ent. LLC 136 Elm St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Double A Vineyards 10317 Christy Rd, Fredonia, NY 14063 Pizza-Oven Rinaldo 54 Vine St, Lockport, NY 14094 Marco’s Italian Restaurant 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213 Made in America Store 6041 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 3701 McKinley Pkwy #612, Buffalo, NY 14219 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059 360 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 Kalamata’s 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Lake Effect Ice Cream 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214 Sprinkles Creamery 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036 Nature’s Prize 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001 Market in the Square There are two locations for Market in the Square. 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Mike’s Homemade Candies 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206 Paula’s Donuts Paula’s has a few locations around Western New York. 872 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210 2319 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223 936 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Chiavetta’s Barbeque 6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Seven One Six Wood Design 80 Earhart Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Scalise’s Deli 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 KB Therapeutics 2919 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Heintz & Weber Co. 150 Reading Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220 CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care Serves Erie County and nearby areas Phone: 1-716-833-5296 Kipp’s Restaurant 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139 Wahl’s Candies 130 Losson Rd, Buffalo, NY 14227 Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant and Bakery - Irving 1024 NY-5, Irving, NY 14081 Orange Cat Coffee Co. - Lewiston 703 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092 Michael’s Italian Restaurant - Niagara Falls 3011 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Ted’s 3697 Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 2312 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14150 7018 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Big Rick’s One Stop - Dunkirk 118 S Ocelot St, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Villaggio Italiano - Silver Creek 278 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136 Pizza Village - Dunkirk 71 Lake Shore Dr W, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Niagara Climbing Center 1333 Strad Ave, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Pressure Drop Brewery / The Barrel Factory 1672 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 The Barrel Factory 65 Vandalia St, Buffalo, NY 14204 Mighty Taco 1039 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14220 2363 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 2021 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 1762 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223 2884 Ridge Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 1300 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 3318 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 5117 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 5752 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 1435 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 5999 South Park Ave #1, Hamburg, NY 14075 537 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 3140 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 2455 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072 9360 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 123 Grey St #100, East Aurora, NY 14052 2591 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 5691 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Spot Coffee 225 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 1406 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 1 Delaware Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217 1300 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 4610 Main St, Snyder, NY 14226 5330 Main St # 4, Williamsville, NY 14221 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 6519 E Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075 The Practice Yoga Studio 123 Grey St, East Aurora, NY 14052 FamilyAFair Food Service - Hamburg Shero Rd, Hamburg, NY, United States, New York Blue Rooster - Hamburg 180 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Parkside Candies 3208 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 1949 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 5456 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY 14225 Kid To Kid Stores - Tonawanda, West Seneca 1060 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 980 Union Rd #42A, West Seneca, NY 14224 Ebenezer Stop & Shop 1850 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 The Little Bakery - Niagara Falls 8803 Buffalo ave. Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Rock Burger - Niagara Falls 502 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 2810 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 1750 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Dee Dee’s Dairy - Niagara Falls 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Nature’s Prize - Rt 5 in Akron 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001 New Era Cap Company 160 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 Merritt Winery - Forestville 2264 King Rd, Forestville, NY 14062 Orions Landing - Blasdell 3800 Lakeshore Rd, Blasdell, NY McCormack’s Hardware Store - Gowanda 21 W Main St, Gowanda, NY 14070 Lumber True Value - Irving Rt 5 & 20. Irving, NY 14081 Bravo Cafe and Catering - Elma 5781 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059 A Dream Is A Wish Entertainment - Princess Parties Of WNY (716) 508-0607 Martinville Soap Company 908 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 109, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Niagara Landing Wines 4434 Van Dusen Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Colquhoun’s Ice Cream - Conewango 5543 US-62, Conewango Valley, NY 14726 Hammer & Stain - Kenmore 2940 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Uncle G’s Ice Cream 7030 Washington St, Lockport, NY 14094 King Condrell’s - Kenmore 2805 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 TOYS from LO & LO'S ARCADE MANIA 54 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094 Tops Markets There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here Wegmans There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here Fresh Floral & Gift Company - McKinley Mall 27 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Fran Ceil Custard - Lackawanna 3411 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14219 BuffaLove - Hamburg 4953 Camp Rd Suite E, Hamburg, NY 14075 Pendleton Creek Pub 4385 Tonawanda Creek Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Fishing 716 Charters 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203 Pegasus - Hamburg 5748 South Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075 Into The Wild Zootique - McKinley Mall 3701 McKinley Pkwy Unit 708, Blasdell, NY 14219 Inspired Buffalo - on Hertel 115 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 Made in America Store 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14219 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059 Kith & Kin Bistro & Bakery - Lockport 5850 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Piccirillo’s Florist - Niagara Falls 2508 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 Pasquale’s 3720 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224 242 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 6825 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047 Pellicano’s Store - Wheatfield 3338 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 First Line Brewing - Orchard Park 4906 S Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Creative Threads - Elma 5761 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059 Jake’s Greenhouse 11904 NY-240, East Concord, NY 14055 Fred’s - Fredonia 22 Water St, Fredonia, NY 14063 Scalises Deli - North Tonawanda 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Creekside Saddlery - Holland 7687 Olean Rd, Holland, NY 14080 Early Bird Bakery - Lancaster See updates here. https://www.facebook.com/BakeryEarlyBird/ Frosty Treat - Irving 1016 Main Rd, Irving, NY 14081 Marsh’s General Store - Town of Niagara 7535 Packard Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Olive Tree Restaurant - Lancaster 5240 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086 South Dayton Hotel 203 Pine St, South Dayton, NY 14138 Boston Deli on 391 - Boston 9375 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025 Sprinkles - Corfu 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036 Jazz Hardwood Floors and Platters 397 Goundry St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Mel’s Place Eatery and Bakery - Chaffee/Sardinia 10945 Olean Rd, Sardinia, NY, United States, New York Mandy’s Restaurant 3796 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14224 Bar Bills 8326 Main St, Clarence, NY 14221 185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 R&R BBQ Catering 8750 S Main St, Eden, NY 14057 Rusty Bones Southtowns Antiques 14218 S. Cascade Dr., Springville, NY, United States, New York Unbridled Cafe - East Amherst 9380 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Bocce Pizza 4174 Bailey Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 4200 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14225 1614 Hopkins Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 6235 Goodrich Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032 S&S Excavating - Corfu 2164 Angling Rd, Corfu, NY 14036 Buffalo Pet Supply 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217 Sweet Beginnings Bakery 3759 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Upper Crust Cafe - Fredonia 27 E MAIN ST, FREDONIA, NY 14063 Pallet Cafe - Lancaster 155 Lake Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 Polked Yolk - multiple locations 3100 Transit Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 3698 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 227 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 WNY Metro Roberts Realty 861 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 2211 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14223 4721 Transit Rd Suite 18, Depew, NY 14043 Canal Club 62 62 Webster St 2nd floor, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Dockside Bar & Grill 153 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Dwyers 65 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Remington Tavern - North Tonawanda 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 West Herr There are several West Herr locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you. https://www.westherr.com/ Mike’s Homemade Candie’s 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206 Paula’s Donuts There are several Paula’s Donuts locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you. Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub Seneca St. - S. Buffalo Sprague’s Maple Farms - Portville 1048 Portville-Obi Rd, Portville, NY 14770 Pies Lockport Furniture 320 Park Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 All American Handyman Services - Cheektowaga 716-902-6791 Niagara Produce 3131 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059 Mulberry’s 64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218 Kenmore Seafood 3279 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Clarence Bowling Academy - Clarence 10718 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031 Riederer’s Kenpo Self-Defense Studio 2468 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150 The Garage Bar & Restaurant 1127 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care You can reach them here: (716) 833-5296 . Bison Automotive & Detail 1370 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 The Hartland Abattoir - Gasport 7968 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067 Fitness Fusion 24/7 491 Erie St, Lancaster, NY 14086 Tim Phillips Garage - Grand Island, NY 2993 Baseline Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072 Como Italian Restaurant 2220 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Reid’s Tires 2970 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 Bye’s Popcorn 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126 S&S Taxidermy 455 S Cascade Dr, Springville, NY 14141 Davies Hillside Farm 499 Franklin St, Springville, NY 14141 Glen Park Tavern 5507 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Excuria Salon & Spa 5725 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Sweet Jenny’s 56 E Spring St, Buffalo, NY 14221 Eastern Pearl 938 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Clinton - Bailey Farmers Market 1443 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206 East Eden Tavern & Smokehouse 8163 E Eden Rd, Eden, NY 14057 Falcon Aviation Flight School 9700 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 E-Man Ink Graphics and Custom Canvas 7800 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Eileen’s Bakery 465 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 The Grille at the Dome 175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Park Edge Sweet Shoppe 325 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 Abbott and Imperial Pizza 1035 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub - Grand Island 2457 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072 Chem-Dry of Buffalo 41 Dyke Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 The Bathe Store - Lancaster 19 W Main St Suite 300, Lancaster, NY 14086 Badding Farms (Clarence) 10820 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Taste Bistro (East Aurora) 634-3 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Village Bake Shoppe (Lewiston) 417 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092 Canalside Inn - Gasport 4431 Main St, Gasport, NY 14067 Creekside Auto Sales 8964 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025 Custom Canvas Manufacturing Co. 775 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210 The Dog Bar Restaurant - West Falls 1913 Davis Road, West Falls, NY 14170 Incantation Tea and Queen of Tarts - City of Tonawanda 380 Hinds St, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Judith Krantz Salon & Boutique North Buffalo Rd, Orchard Park Kipp’s Restaurant - South Wales 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139 Chiavettas Chicken - Lockport 6100 Fisk Road, Lockport, NY 14094 The Parlour of Buffalo - Franklin St, Allentown 437 Franklin St, Street | Buffalo, New York Hiller’s Farm Market - Burt 2043 Lockport Olcott Rd, Burt, NY 14028 Essentially Well Oiled LLC 9504 Heath Rd, Colden, NY 14033 Sinatra’s Restaurant 945 Kenmore Ave, Kenmore, NY 14223 Johnny’s Meat Market 1191 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 Arts Cafe - downtown Springville 5 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 New York Store - Lancaster 16 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 Colosso Taco & Pizza Express 66 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Tattered Tulip 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 4090 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 3980 Lockport Olcott Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Hair Station Salon 1352 Exchange St, Alden, NY 14004 Buffalo Brewpub 6861 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Sunny’s Family Drive-In Restaurant 780 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 The Penalty Box 34 Chestnut St, Lockport, NY 14094 Amherst Pet Grooming 700 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Better Cup Cafe - Jamestown 207 Foote Ave. Jamestown, NY 14701 Brunner’s Eatery 7171 Boston State Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Lebro’s Restaurant 330 Campbell Blvd, Getzville, NY 14068 Joe’s Deli 818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 Hibbard’s Custard - Center Street in Lewiston 105 Portage Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092 Tom’s Liquor Store 116 Loder St, Hornell, NY 14843 First in Buffalo (Embroidery) 389 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 J Dub’s Pizza & Subs - Alexander 10594 Alexander Rd, Alexander, NY 14005 Water Wizard Tackle Co. (Fishing store) 4467 Lake Shore Rd Suite 1, Hamburg, NY 14075 Top Notch Heating and Cooling 66 Iroquois Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Transit Music Lounge 4723 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Green Acres Ice Cream 4357 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043 Skoobs 50 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 Pubski Pub 2437 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206 Hahns Pallister House Florist Wrights Corners , Lockport, NY, United States, New York Ed Young’s Plumbing 5641 Main St #2, Williamsville, NY 14221 Marilla Country Store 1673 Two Rod Rd, Marilla, NY 14102 Vidler’s 676 - 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Prohibition 2020 3847 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 The Old Steeple - Elma 381 Main St, Elma, NY 14059 The Dress Shop - East Aurora 712 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Herbal Magick Inc. - Lockport 402 West Ave, Lockport, NY 14094 Dandelions Restaurant 1340 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Inner Balance Chiropractic 2800 Sweet Home Rd #1, Amherst, NY 14228 Nickel City Sweat Woodlawn 3218 Lake Shore Rd, Buffalo, NY 14219 Merle Norman Cosmetics - East Amherst 9374 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 TC Wheelers - City of Tonawanda 341 Wheeler St, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Snowflake Ski Shop 245 S Transit St, Lockport, NY 14094 Machias Outdoors 9703 Mckinstry Rd, Machias, NY 14101 The Mane Event Unisex Hair Designs 2500 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210 Buffalo Pet Supply 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217 Bills Diner - Newfane 2762 S Main St, Newfane, NY 14108 Section 8 Hobbies and Gaming 2841 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059 Spoke and Dagger Co. - Hertel Ave. 1434 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 Basil Family Dealerships 3475 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Aurora Sewing Center 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Designer Pools Find out more about this business on their website The Country Lane - Kennedy 380 Ericsson Rd, Kennedy, NY 14747 City Hill Construction 2199 NY-14, Penn Yan, NY 14527 Central Station Restaurant - Central Ave. in Dunkirk 332 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048 The Pink Cow - Alden 13119 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 Henry’s Candy & Gifts - Alden 13237 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 Good Guy’s Pizza 1248 Ruie Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 John & Mary’s There are several locations, and you can find the closest one to you when you click here Antoinette's Sweets Inc. 5981 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Franks Red Hots 707 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223 Kalamata Family Restaurant 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Lake Effect Ice Cream 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214 Zimmie’s Tire Service 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094 Angola Lakeside Market & Butcher Shoppe 9155 Lake Shore Rd, Angola, NY 14006 The Mansard Fine Drink & Eatery 3365 Abbott Rd #1513, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Aqua Supply & Irrigation 7071 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Wilson Brew Co. 315 Cathrine St, Wilson, NY 14172 The Yelling Goat - Lancaster 205 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 New Buffalo Insurance Agency Inc. 20 E Tupper St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Seven One Six Wood Design 80 Earhart Dr Suite #10, Williamsville, NY 14221 Adrian’s Custard and Beef - Grand Island 2352 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072 Rustic Buffalo 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Donut Kraze 406 Dingens St, Buffalo, NY 14206 129 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Market In The Square 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Draves Tree Service 1821 Sharrick Rd. Darien Center, NY 14040 Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant 484 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Holy Ground Tattoo 2897 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 La Hacienda Brighton 900 Brighton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Aurora Sewing Center 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Amherst Automotive Services 2753 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 Jasmine Thai Food Restaurant 1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Two Guys Pizza - Walden Avenue in Lancaster 3987 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086 Mardee’s - Clarence 9475 Maple St, Clarence Center, NY 14032 Hutchs 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 The Toasted Hog 9297 Erie Rd, Angola, NY 14006 Springville Door and Window 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141 Edie’s Pizza 380 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Eden Valley Creamery 12450 Dredge Rd, South Dayton, NY 14138 The Poppyseed Restaurant 3670 McKinley Pkwy # 23, Buffalo, NY 14219 Joey’s Place - Tonawanda 83 Niagara St, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Prosper Brewing, LLC - North Tonawanda 72 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 WNY Deals & To-Dos Find more details here. O’Briens West End Inn 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075 TAAR Fishing Lake View, NY Farmers and Artisans 4557 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226 Zoe’s Restaurant 5701 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Julie’s - Springville 12 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Platters Chocolate 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Mischler’s Florist & Greenhouses 118 S Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Springville Door And Window 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141 Calas Kitchen - Derby 6888 Erie Rd, Derby, NY 14047 The Big Fork & Spoon - Amherst 1582 Eggert Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226 Wings of Eagles Discovery Center 339 Daniel Zenker Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845 Luna Rei Candle Co. 4230 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Valu Home Stores Find the closest store to you when you click here. Londa’s Diner - Cheektowaga 576 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Isle View Produce Urban Farm 234 Wadsworth Ave, Tonawanda Ten Lives Club 3741 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Just Say Cheesecake 06 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Iron Buffalo Gaming and Coffee 656 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226 John’s Pizza & Subs Click here to find the closest location to you. La Galera Mexican Restaurant 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Parker’s Pit 9998 Ridge Rd, Middleport, NY 14105 Fattey Beer Company 5 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203 3116 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 284 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075 4226 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 1 W Main St, Lancaster, NY 14086 Tallchief at Native Pride 11359 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY 14081 Mason’s Grill 52 52 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Lodgical At The Farmstead On Olden (country store) 1 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Weed Man Lawn Care 2660 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224 GoodRich Coffee & Tea 9450 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031 Rudy’s Soda Bar and Cafe - Medina 118 W Center St, Medina, NY 14103 La Ports Pine Restaurant - Lockport 48 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094 Wonder Coffee House 323 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Ritual Hair Salon - Fredonia 17 E Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063 Windsor Village - Lockport 43 Stevens St, Lockport, NY 14094 Harris’s Farm 8481 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067 8520 Roll Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032 Oliver’s Candies 211 W Main St, Batavia, NY 14020 Lake Effect Candles 76 Clark st, Tonawanda, NY, United States, New York The Thistle Shoppe 8558 N Main St, Eden, NY 14057 Woodlawn Diner 3200 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219 Lock City Pizza 379 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Voz Cycle City - North Tonawanda 3287 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Alethea’s Chocolates 8301 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221 Louie’s Hot Dogs 69 Grand Island Blvd. Tonawanda, NY 14150 Sportsmen’s Tavern 326 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207 Golf Galaxy 1581 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 Marienthal Country Inn 5107 Langford Rd, North Collins, NY 14111 Mikes Marketside 712 E Market St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Nick’s Spider Venom Cheektowaga, NY Pizza Oven - Niagara Falls 1903 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 Red Top Hot Dogs - Hamburg 3360 Big Tree Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Rick’s On Main 687 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Vidler’s 676 – 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Simply Pierogi - Polish Kitchen 4475 Transit Rd Suite 108, Buffalo, NY 14221 Smokin’ Little Diner 4870 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043 Springville Door & Window 56 Waverly St., Springville, NY 14141 Teton Kitchen 153 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 415 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Zimmie’s Tire Service 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094

