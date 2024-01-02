300 Local Businesses To Visit In Western New York

300 Local Businesses To Visit In Western New York

Western New York is such a unique area for so many reasons. We are the City of Good Neighbors and we’re perhaps known as the world’s Smallest Big City in America (because everybody knows everyone). 

But one thing you may not know about Buffalo is that we are a foodie town, and Western New York is home to so many locally-owned businesses.

Whether it’s a craft store, a restaurant, or your favorite local bar, there are so many local businesses in Western New York that it may actually surprise you how many are locally owned!

Take a look at the several dozen locally-owned businesses in Western New York below (and if you don’t see yours on the list, email us at kadie@wyrk.com to get yours added!). 

  1. Anchor Bar

    1. See all the locations here

  2. Anderson’s Frozen Custard

    1. Four locations of Andersons:
      1. 2634 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
      2. 3724 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
      3. 2235 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore, NY 14223
      4. 6075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

  3. Azalia’s Juicery

    1. 77 N Main St, Angola, NY 14006

  4. American Legion Post 880 - Eden

    1. 2912 Legion Dr, Eden, NY 14057

  5. Ace Flag and Visual Promotion

    1. 5444 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

  6. Angel Acres Greenhouse

    1. 2855 Angle Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  7. Arcade Village Cafe

    1. 223 Liberty St, Arcade, NY 14009

  8. Barre Centric

    1. 8075 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
    2. 572 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  9. The Blend Food Truck

    1. You can find the food truck here

  10. Certified Autobrokers

    1. 1693 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072

  11. Colvin Outfitters

    1. 3800 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219

  12. Campfire Grill

    1. 3003 Walden Ave, Depew, NY 14043
    2. 9980 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

  13. Beaumans Garage

    1. 175 Oakhurst St, Lockport, NY 14094

  14. Bloomfield’s Pub

    1. 114 Bloomfield Ave, Depew, NY 14043

  15. Bolands Beef & Brew - Ransomville

    1. 2605 Youngstown Lockport Rd, Ransomville, NY 14131

  16. Bowl-ify Gourmet Mac & Cheese

    1. 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  17. Bye’s Popcorn

    1. 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126

  18. Canadaway Creek Outfitters

    1. Fredonia, NY

  19. Cardsmart

    1. 224 Highland Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14223

  20. Clayton’s Toys

    1. 5225 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

  21. Dilly Dallies - Springville

    1. 53 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141

  22. Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

    1. 6004 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  23. Dodge Ent. LLC

    1. 136 Elm St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  24. Double A Vineyards

    1. 10317 Christy Rd, Fredonia, NY 14063

  25. Pizza-Oven Rinaldo 

    1. 54 Vine St, Lockport, NY 14094

  26. Marco’s Italian Restaurant

    1. 1085 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213

  27. Made in America Store

    1. 6041 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
    2. 3701 McKinley Pkwy #612, Buffalo, NY 14219
    3. 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059
    4. 360 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

  28. Kalamata’s 

    1. 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  29. Lake Effect Ice Cream

    1. 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214

  30. Sprinkles Creamery

    1. 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036

  31. Nature’s Prize

    1. 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001

  32. Market in the Square

    1. There are two locations for Market in the Square.
      1. 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
      2. 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  33. Mike’s Homemade Candies

    1. 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206

  34. Paula’s Donuts

    1. Paula’s has a few locations around Western New York. 
      1. 872 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
      2. 2319 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223
      3. 936 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

  35. Chiavetta’s Barbeque

    1. 6100 Fisk Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  36. Seven One Six Wood Design

    1. 80 Earhart Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221

  37. Scalise’s Deli

    1. 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  38. KB Therapeutics

    1. 2919 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  39. Heintz & Weber Co.

    1. 150 Reading Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220

  40. CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care

    1. Serves Erie County and nearby areas 
    2. Phone: 1-716-833-5296

  41. Kipp’s Restaurant

    1. 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139

  42. Wahl’s Candies

    1. 130 Losson Rd, Buffalo, NY 14227

  43. Aunt Millie’s Family Restaurant and Bakery - Irving

    1. 1024 NY-5, Irving, NY 14081

  44. Orange Cat Coffee Co. - Lewiston

    1. 703 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

  45. Michael’s Italian Restaurant - Niagara Falls

    1. 3011 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

  46. Ted’s

    1. 3697 Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225
    2. 2312 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14150
    3. 7018 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

  47. Big Rick’s One Stop - Dunkirk

    1. 118 S Ocelot St, Dunkirk, NY 14048

  48. Villaggio Italiano - Silver Creek

    1. 278 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136

  49. Pizza Village - Dunkirk

    1. 71 Lake Shore Dr W, Dunkirk, NY 14048

  50. Niagara Climbing Center

    1. 1333 Strad Ave, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  51. Pressure Drop Brewery / The Barrel Factory 

    1. 1672 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207

  52. The Barrel Factory

    1. 65 Vandalia St, Buffalo, NY 14204

  53. Mighty Taco

    1. 1039 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14220
    2. 2363 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
    3. 2021 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
    4. 1762 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14223
    5. 2884 Ridge Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
    6. 1300 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228
    7. 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
    8. 3318 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
    9. 5117 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
    10. 5752 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043
    11. 1435 French Rd, Depew, NY 14043
    12. 6930 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
    13. 5999 South Park Ave #1, Hamburg, NY 14075
    14. 537 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
    15. 3140 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228
    16. 2455 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
    17. 9360 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
    18. 123 Grey St #100, East Aurora, NY 14052
    19. 2591 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
    20. 5691 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  54. Spot Coffee

    1. 225 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
    2. 765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
    3. 1406 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
    4. 1 Delaware Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217
    5. 1300 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
    6. 4610 Main St, Snyder, NY 14226
    7. 5330 Main St # 4, Williamsville, NY 14221
    8. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
    9. 6519 E Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
    10. 12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
    11. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
    12. 12 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  55. The Practice Yoga Studio

    1. 123 Grey St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  56. FamilyAFair Food Service - Hamburg

    1. Shero Rd, Hamburg, NY, United States, New York

  57. Blue Rooster - Hamburg

    1. 180 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  58. Parkside Candies

    1. 3208 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
    2. 1949 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
    3. 5456 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
    4.  1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY 14225

  59. Kid To Kid Stores - Tonawanda, West Seneca

    1. 1060 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
    2. 980 Union Rd #42A, West Seneca, NY 14224

  60. Ebenezer Stop & Shop

    1. 1850 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

  61. The Little Bakery - Niagara Falls

    1.  8803 Buffalo ave. Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  62. Rock Burger - Niagara Falls

    1. 502 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
    2. 2810 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
    3. 1750 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
    4. 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  63. Dee Dee’s Dairy - Niagara Falls

    1. 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  64. Nature’s Prize - Rt 5 in Akron

    1. 13035 Main St, Akron, NY 14001

  65. New Era Cap Company

    1. 160 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202

  66. Merritt Winery - Forestville

    1. 2264 King Rd, Forestville, NY 14062

  67. Orions Landing - Blasdell

    1. 3800 Lakeshore Rd, Blasdell, NY

  68. McCormack’s Hardware Store - Gowanda

    1. 21 W Main St, Gowanda, NY 14070

  69. Lumber True Value - Irving

    1. Rt 5 & 20. Irving, NY 14081

  70. Bravo Cafe and Catering - Elma

    1. 5781 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059

  71. A Dream Is A Wish Entertainment - Princess Parties Of WNY

    1. (716) 508-0607

  72. Martinville Soap Company

    1. 908 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 109, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  73. Niagara Landing Wines

    1. 4434 Van Dusen Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  74. Colquhoun’s Ice Cream - Conewango

    1. 5543 US-62, Conewango Valley, NY 14726

  75. Hammer & Stain - Kenmore

    1. 2940 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217

  76. Uncle G’s Ice Cream

    1. 7030 Washington St, Lockport, NY 14094

  77. King Condrell’s - Kenmore

    1. 2805 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

  78. TOYS from LO & LO'S ARCADE MANIA

    1. 54 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094

  79. Tops Markets

    1. There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here

  80. Wegmans

    1. There are several locations around Western New York. Find the closest one to you here

  81. Fresh Floral & Gift Company - McKinley Mall

    1. 27 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141

  82. Fran Ceil Custard - Lackawanna

    1. 3411 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14219

  83. BuffaLove - Hamburg

    1.  4953 Camp Rd Suite E, Hamburg, NY 14075

  84. Pendleton Creek Pub 

    1. 4385 Tonawanda Creek Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  85. Fishing 716 Charters 

    1. 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203

  86. Pegasus - Hamburg

    1.  5748 South Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075

  87. Into The Wild Zootique - McKinley Mall

    1. 3701 McKinley Pkwy Unit 708, Blasdell, NY 14219

  88. Inspired Buffalo - on Hertel

    1. 115 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207

  89. Made in America Store

    1. 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14219
    2. 1000 W Maple Ct, Elma, NY 14059

  90. Kith & Kin Bistro & Bakery - Lockport

    1. 5850 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  91. Piccirillo’s Florist - Niagara Falls

    1. 2508 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

  92. Pasquale’s 

    1. 3720 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224
    2. 242 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052
    3. 6825 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047

  93. Pellicano’s Store - Wheatfield

    1. 3338 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  94. First Line Brewing - Orchard Park

    1. 4906 S Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  95. Creative Threads - Elma

    1.  5761 Seneca St, Elma, NY 14059

  96. Jake’s Greenhouse

    1. 11904 NY-240, East Concord, NY 14055

  97. Fred’s - Fredonia

    1. 22 Water St, Fredonia, NY 14063

  98. Scalises Deli - North Tonawanda

    1. 158 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  99. Creekside Saddlery - Holland

    1. 7687 Olean Rd, Holland, NY 14080

  100. Early Bird Bakery - Lancaster

    1. See updates here. https://www.facebook.com/BakeryEarlyBird/ 

  101. Frosty Treat - Irving

    1. 1016 Main Rd, Irving, NY 14081

  102. Marsh’s General Store - Town of Niagara

    1. 7535 Packard Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  103. Olive Tree Restaurant - Lancaster

    1. 5240 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086

  104. South Dayton Hotel

    1. 203 Pine St, South Dayton, NY 14138

  105. Boston Deli on 391 - Boston

    1. 9375 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025

  106. Sprinkles - Corfu

    1. 9114 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036

  107. Jazz Hardwood Floors and Platters

    1. 397 Goundry St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  108. Mel’s Place Eatery and Bakery - Chaffee/Sardinia

    1. 10945 Olean Rd, Sardinia, NY, United States, New York

  109. Mandy’s Restaurant

    1. 3796 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14224

  110. Bar Bills

    1.  8326 Main St, Clarence, NY 14221
    2. 185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  111. R&R BBQ Catering

    1. 8750 S Main St, Eden, NY 14057

  112. Rusty Bones Southtowns Antiques

    1. 14218 S. Cascade Dr., Springville, NY, United States, New York

  113. Unbridled Cafe - East Amherst

    1. 9380 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

  114. Bocce Pizza

    1. 4174 Bailey Ave, Amherst, NY 14226
    2. Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 4200 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14225
    3. 1614 Hopkins Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
    4. 6235 Goodrich Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032

  115. S&S Excavating - Corfu

    1. 2164 Angling Rd, Corfu, NY 14036

  116. Buffalo Pet Supply

    1. 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217

  117. Sweet Beginnings Bakery

    1. 3759 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

  118. Upper Crust Cafe - Fredonia

    1. 27 E MAIN ST, FREDONIA, NY 14063

  119. Pallet Cafe - Lancaster

    1. 155 Lake Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

  120. Polked Yolk - multiple locations

    1. 3100 Transit Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
    2.  3698 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
    3. 227 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  121. WNY Metro Roberts Realty

    1. 861 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
    2. 2211 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14223
    3. 4721 Transit Rd Suite 18, Depew, NY 14043

  122. Canal Club 62

    1. 62 Webster St 2nd floor, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  123. Dockside Bar & Grill

    1. 153 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  124. Dwyers

    1. 65 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  125. Remington Tavern - North Tonawanda

    1. 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  126. West Herr

    1. There are several West Herr locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you.https://www.westherr.com/ 

  127. Mike’s Homemade Candie’s

    1. 2110 Clinton St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206

  128. Paula’s Donuts

    1. There are several Paula’s Donuts locations around Western New York. Click here to see the closest one to you. 

  129. Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub 

    1. Seneca St. - S. Buffalo

  130. Sprague’s Maple Farms - Portville

    1. 1048 Portville-Obi Rd, Portville, NY 14770

  131. Pies Lockport Furniture

    1. 320 Park Ave, Lockport, NY 14094

  132. All American Handyman Services - Cheektowaga

    1. 716-902-6791

  133. Niagara Produce

    1. 3131 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059

  134. Mulberry’s

    1. 64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218

  135. Kenmore Seafood

    1. 3279 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217

  136. Clarence Bowling Academy - Clarence

    1. 10718 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031

  137. Riederer’s Kenpo Self-Defense Studio

    1. 2468 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150

  138. The Garage Bar & Restaurant

    1. 1127 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

  139. CJ Cutting Edge Lawn Care

    1. You can reach them here: (716) 833-5296.

  140. Bison Automotive & Detail

    1. 1370 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

  141. The Hartland Abattoir - Gasport

    1. 7968 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067

  142. Fitness Fusion 24/7

    1. 491 Erie St, Lancaster, NY 14086

  143. Tim Phillips Garage - Grand Island, NY

    1. 2993 Baseline Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072

  144. Como Italian Restaurant

    1. 2220 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

  145. Reid’s Tires

    1. 2970 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224

  146. Bye’s Popcorn

    1. 1667 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, NY 14126

  147. S&S Taxidermy

    1. 455 S Cascade Dr, Springville, NY 14141

  148. Davies Hillside Farm

    1. 499 Franklin St, Springville, NY 14141

  149. Glen Park Tavern

    1. 5507 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

  150. Excuria Salon & Spa

    1. 5725 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

  151. Sweet Jenny’s 

    1. 56 E Spring St, Buffalo, NY 14221

  152. Eastern Pearl

    1. 938 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

  153. Clinton - Bailey Farmers Market

    1. 1443 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206

  154. East Eden Tavern & Smokehouse

    1. 8163 E Eden Rd, Eden, NY 14057

  155. Falcon Aviation Flight School

    1. 9700 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  156. E-Man Ink Graphics and Custom Canvas

    1. 7800 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  157. Eileen’s Bakery

    1. 465 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

  158. The Grille at the Dome

    1. 175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  159. Park Edge Sweet Shoppe

    1. 325 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

  160. Abbott and Imperial Pizza

    1. 1035 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

  161. Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub - Grand Island

    1. 2457 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072

  162. Chem-Dry of Buffalo

    1. 41 Dyke Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

  163. The Bathe Store - Lancaster

    1. 19 W Main St Suite 300, Lancaster, NY 14086

  164. Badding Farms (Clarence)

    1. 10820 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

  165. Taste Bistro (East Aurora)

    1. 634-3 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  166. Village Bake Shoppe (Lewiston)

    1. 417 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

  167. Canalside Inn - Gasport

    1. 4431 Main St, Gasport, NY 14067

  168. Creekside Auto Sales

    1. 8964 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025

  169. Custom Canvas Manufacturing Co.

    1. 775 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

  170. The Dog Bar Restaurant - West Falls

    1. 1913 Davis Road, West Falls, NY 14170

  171. Incantation Tea and Queen of Tarts - City of Tonawanda

    1. 380 Hinds St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  172. Judith Krantz Salon & Boutique 

    1. North Buffalo Rd, Orchard Park

  173. Kipp’s Restaurant - South Wales

    1. 6411 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY 14139

  174. Chiavettas Chicken - Lockport

    1. 6100 Fisk Road, Lockport, NY 14094

  175. The Parlour of Buffalo - Franklin St, Allentown

    1. 437 Franklin St, Street | Buffalo, New York

  176. Hiller’s Farm Market - Burt

    1. 2043 Lockport Olcott Rd, Burt, NY 14028

  177. Essentially Well Oiled LLC

    1. 9504 Heath Rd, Colden, NY 14033

  178. Sinatra’s Restaurant

    1. 945 Kenmore Ave, Kenmore, NY 14223

  179. Johnny’s Meat Market

    1. 1191 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

  180. Arts Cafe - downtown Springville

    1. 5 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141

  181. New York Store - Lancaster

    1. 16 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

  182. Colosso Taco & Pizza Express

    1. 66 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  183. Tattered Tulip

    1. 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
    2. 4090 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094
    3. 3980 Lockport Olcott Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  184. Hair Station Salon

    1. 1352 Exchange St, Alden, NY 14004

  185. Buffalo Brewpub

    1. 6861 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

  186. Sunny’s Family Drive-In Restaurant 

    1. 780 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  187. The Penalty Box

    1. 34 Chestnut St, Lockport, NY 14094

  188. Amherst Pet Grooming

    1. 700 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

  189. Better Cup Cafe - Jamestown

    1. 207 Foote Ave. Jamestown, NY 14701

  190. Brunner’s Eatery

    1. 7171 Boston State Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

  191. Lebro’s Restaurant

    1. 330 Campbell Blvd, Getzville, NY 14068

  192. Joe’s Deli

    1. 818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203
    2. 1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

  193. Hibbard’s Custard - Center Street in Lewiston

    1. 105 Portage Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092

  194. Tom’s Liquor Store

    1. 116 Loder St, Hornell, NY 14843

  195. First in Buffalo (Embroidery)

    1. 389 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

  196. J Dub’s Pizza & Subs - Alexander

    1. 10594 Alexander Rd, Alexander, NY 14005

  197. Water Wizard Tackle Co. (Fishing store)

    1. 4467 Lake Shore Rd Suite 1, Hamburg, NY 14075

  198. Top Notch Heating and Cooling 

    1. 66 Iroquois Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  199. Transit Music Lounge

    1. 4723 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

  200. Green Acres Ice Cream

    1. 4357 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043

  201. Skoobs

    1. 50 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

  202. Pubski Pub

    1. 2437 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14206

  203. Hahns Pallister House Florist

    1. Wrights Corners , Lockport, NY, United States, New York

  204. Ed Young’s Plumbing

    1. 5641 Main St #2, Williamsville, NY 14221

  205. Marilla Country Store 

    1. 1673 Two Rod Rd, Marilla, NY 14102

  206. Vidler’s

    1. 676 - 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  207. Prohibition 2020

    1.  3847 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  208. The Old Steeple - Elma

    1. 381 Main St, Elma, NY 14059

  209. The Dress Shop - East Aurora

    1. 712 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  210. Herbal Magick Inc. - Lockport

    1. 402 West Ave, Lockport, NY 14094

  211. Dandelions Restaurant

    1. 1340 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

  212. Inner Balance Chiropractic

    1. 2800 Sweet Home Rd #1, Amherst, NY 14228

  213. Nickel City Sweat Woodlawn

    1. 3218 Lake Shore Rd, Buffalo, NY 14219

  214. Merle Norman Cosmetics - East Amherst

    1. 9374 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

  215. TC Wheelers - City of Tonawanda

    1. 341 Wheeler St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  216. Snowflake Ski Shop

    1. 245 S Transit St, Lockport, NY 14094

  217. Machias Outdoors

    1. 9703 Mckinstry Rd, Machias, NY 14101

  218. The Mane Event Unisex Hair Designs

    1. 2500 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

  219. Buffalo Pet Supply

    1. 1345 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217

  220. Bills Diner - Newfane

    1. 2762 S Main St, Newfane, NY 14108

  221. Section 8 Hobbies and Gaming

    1. 2841 Transit Rd, Elma, NY 14059

  222. Spoke and Dagger Co. - Hertel Ave.

    1. 1434 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

  223. Basil Family Dealerships

    1. 3475 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  224. Aurora Sewing Center

    1. 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
    2. 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  225. Designer Pools

    1. Find out more about this business on their website

  226. The Country Lane - Kennedy

    1. 380 Ericsson Rd, Kennedy, NY 14747

  227. City Hill Construction

    1. 2199 NY-14, Penn Yan, NY 14527

  228. Central Station Restaurant - Central Ave. in Dunkirk

    1. 332 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048

  229. The Pink Cow - Alden

    1. 13119 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004

  230. Henry’s Candy & Gifts - Alden

    1. 13237 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004

  231. Good Guy’s Pizza

    1. 1248 Ruie Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  232. John & Mary’s

    1. There are several locations, and you can find the closest one to you when you click here

  233. Antoinette's Sweets Inc. 

    1. 5981 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

  234. Franks Red Hots

    1. 707 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223

  235. Kalamata Family Restaurant 

    1. 5690 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  236. Lake Effect Ice Cream

    1. 1900 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214

  237. Zimmie’s Tire Service

    1. 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094

  238. Angola Lakeside Market & Butcher Shoppe

    1. 9155 Lake Shore Rd, Angola, NY 14006

  239. The Mansard Fine Drink & Eatery

    1. 3365 Abbott Rd #1513, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  240. Aqua Supply & Irrigation

    1. 7071 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

  241. Wilson Brew Co.

    1. 315 Cathrine St, Wilson, NY 14172

  242. The Yelling Goat - Lancaster

    1. 205 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

  243. New Buffalo Insurance Agency Inc.

    1. 20 E Tupper St, Buffalo, NY 14203

  244. Seven One Six Wood Design

    1. 80 Earhart Dr Suite #10, Williamsville, NY 14221

  245. Adrian’s Custard and Beef - Grand Island

    1. 2352 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072

  246. Rustic Buffalo

    1. 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  247. Donut Kraze

    1. 406 Dingens St, Buffalo, NY 14206
    2. 129 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  248. Market In The Square

    1. 940 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
    2. 535 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  249. Draves Tree Service

    1. 1821 Sharrick Rd. Darien Center, NY 14040

  250. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

    1. 484 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

  251. Holy Ground Tattoo

    1. 2897 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224

  252. La Hacienda Brighton 

    1. 900 Brighton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  253. Aurora Sewing Center

    1. 8575 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
    2. 659 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  254. Amherst Automotive Services

    1. 2753 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228

  255. Jasmine Thai Food Restaurant

    1. 1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  256. Two Guys Pizza - Walden Avenue in Lancaster

    1. 3987 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

  257. Mardee’s - Clarence

    1. 9475 Maple St, Clarence Center, NY 14032

  258. Hutchs

    1. 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

  259. Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange

    1. 184 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  260. The Toasted Hog 

    1. 9297 Erie Rd, Angola, NY 14006

  261. Springville Door and Window

    1. 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141

  262. Edie’s Pizza

    1.  380 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  263. Eden Valley Creamery

    1. 12450 Dredge Rd, South Dayton, NY 14138

  264. The Poppyseed Restaurant 

    1. 3670 McKinley Pkwy # 23, Buffalo, NY 14219

  265. Joey’s Place - Tonawanda

    1. 83 Niagara St, Tonawanda, NY 14150

  266. Prosper Brewing, LLC - North Tonawanda

    1. 72 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  267. WNY Deals & To-Dos

    1. Find more details here. 

  268. O’Briens West End Inn

    1. 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  269. TAAR Fishing 

    1. Lake View, NY

  270. Farmers and Artisans

    1. 4557 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226

  271. Zoe’s Restaurant

    1. 5701 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

  272. Julie’s - Springville

    1. 12 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141

  273. Platters Chocolate

    1. 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  274. Mischler’s Florist & Greenhouses

    1. 118 S Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

  275. Springville Door And Window

    1. 56 Waverly St, Springville, NY 14141

  276. Calas Kitchen - Derby

    1. 6888 Erie Rd, Derby, NY 14047

  277. The Big Fork & Spoon - Amherst

    1. 1582 Eggert Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

  278. Wings of Eagles Discovery Center 

    1. 339 Daniel Zenker Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845

  279. Luna Rei Candle Co.

    1.  4230 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  280. Valu Home Stores

    1. Find the closest store to you when you click here.

  281. Londa’s Diner - Cheektowaga

    1. 576 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043

  282. Isle View Produce

    1. Urban Farm 234 Wadsworth Ave, Tonawanda

  283. Ten Lives Club

    1. 3741 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219
    2. 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

  284. Just Say Cheesecake

    1. 06 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  285. Iron Buffalo Gaming and Coffee

    1. 656 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226

  286. John’s Pizza & Subs 

    1. Click here to find the closest location to you.

  287. La Galera Mexican Restaurant

    1. 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

  288. Parker’s Pit

    1. 9998 Ridge Rd, Middleport, NY 14105

  289. Fattey Beer Company

    1. 5 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14203
    2. 3116 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217
    3. 284 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075
    4. 4226 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
    5. 1 W Main St, Lancaster, NY 14086

  290. Tallchief at Native Pride

    1. 11359 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY 14081

  291. Mason’s Grill 52

    1. 52 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  292. Lodgical At The Farmstead On Olden (country store)

    1. 1 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075

  293. Weed Man Lawn Care

    1. 2660 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224

  294. GoodRich Coffee & Tea

    1. 9450 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031

  295. Rudy’s Soda Bar and Cafe - Medina

    1. 118 W Center St, Medina, NY 14103

  296. La Ports Pine Restaurant - Lockport

    1. 48 Pine St, Lockport, NY 14094

  297. Wonder Coffee House

    1. 323 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203

  298. Ritual Hair Salon - Fredonia 

    1. 17 E Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063

  299. Windsor Village - Lockport

    1. 43 Stevens St, Lockport, NY 14094

  300. Harris’s Farm

    1. 8481 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY 14067
    2. 8520 Roll Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032

  301. Oliver’s Candies

    1. 211 W Main St, Batavia, NY 14020

  302. Lake Effect Candles

    1. 76 Clark st, Tonawanda, NY, United States, New York

  303. The Thistle Shoppe

    1. 8558 N Main St, Eden, NY 14057

  304. Woodlawn Diner

    1. 3200 Lake Shore Rd, Blasdell, NY 14219

  305. Lock City Pizza

    1. 379 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

  306. Voz Cycle City - North Tonawanda

    1. 3287 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

  307. Alethea’s Chocolates 

    1. 8301 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221

  308. Louie’s Hot Dogs

    1. 69 Grand Island Blvd. Tonawanda, NY 14150

  309. Sportsmen’s Tavern

    1. 326 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207

  310. Golf Galaxy

    1. 1581 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228

  311. Marienthal Country Inn

    1. 5107 Langford Rd, North Collins, NY 14111

  312. Mikes Marketside

    1. 712 E Market St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

  313. Nick’s Spider Venom 

    1. Cheektowaga, NY

  314. Pizza Oven - Niagara Falls

    1. 1903 Niagara St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
  315. Red Top Hot Dogs - Hamburg 
    1. 3360 Big Tree Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

  316. Rick’s On Main

    1. 687 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  317. Vidler’s

    1. 676 – 694 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

  318. Simply Pierogi - Polish Kitchen

    1. 4475 Transit Rd Suite 108, Buffalo, NY 14221

  319. Smokin’ Little Diner

    1. 4870 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043

  320. Springville Door & Window

    1. 56 Waverly St., Springville, NY 14141

  321. Teton Kitchen

    1. 153 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201
    2. 415 Dick Rd, Depew, NY 14043

  322. Zimmie’s Tire Service

    1. 1 Niagara St, Lockport, NY 14094

